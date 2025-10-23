Fujitsu defies convention with optical drives in new AMD Ryzen laptop — Blu-ray disk drive clings onto life in Japanese market

News
By published

The top model, with an AMD Ryzen 7 chip, has many modern features - and a Blu-ray drive - built in.

FMV Note A A77-K3 laptop
(Image credit: Fujitsu FMV)

Optical disc devotees continue to find safe ports and harbors in Japan, with the release of the new FMV Note A laptop line (machine translation). This laptop range fuses modern features like a Windows Hello webcam, USB-C power, a Copilot key, and up to an AMD Ryzen 7 7000-series APU, with what most would admit is a long past-its-prime storage and media format – a Blu-ray Disc drive. FMV is Fujitsu’s flagship Japanese consumer brand, and to get your hands on one of these (outside of the country), you will need to organize a Japan tech holiday or get creative with your payment and shipping.

FMV Note A A77-K3 laptop

Machine translated FMV Note A A77-K3 product page section (Image credit: Fujitsu FMV)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
FMV Note A (flagship) A77-K3 specifications

Display

16.0-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 16:10 aspect ratio

Processor

AMD Ryzen 7 7735U (8 cores / 16 threads)

Graphics

Integrated AMD Radeon 680M

Memory

16GB RAM, max 64GB

Storage

512GB SSD

Optical Drive

BDXL-compatible Blu-ray Disc drive with Super Multi-Drive support

Weight

Approx. 1.9kg

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C x2 (one is USB4), USB-A x2, HDMI, audio combi jack, SD card slot, Gigabit Ethernet

Other

Windows Hello Webcam with privacy shutter, up to 11.6 hours battery life, 108 keys, Wireless mouse bundled, stereo speakers, Black, Gold and Silver colors

OS

Windows 11 Home

FMV also has two lower-spec Intel 13th Gen-powered FMV Note A models available in its catalog. The A75-K3 and A55-K3 share many features of the A77-K3, but notably don’t have Blu-ray drives. Instead, they have Super Multi-Drive (DVD±R DL (2-layer) burning) drives built in.

Japan won’t let go of optical discs

As alluded to in our intro, while the rest of the world phased out the design and manufacture of PCs with optical drives in the second half of the 2010s, Japan has held onto this type of removable media much more tightly.

Over the weekend, we reported on shops in Tokyo's bustling Akihabara area suddenly experiencing a meteoric rise in Windows 11 demand, alongside optical drives being snapped up. Consumer competition to purchase Blu-ray-capable optical drives was particularly fierce, according to local reports. The same Blu-ray capability could make this FMV Note A A77-K3 laptop model particularly attractive.

As for pre-built computers with built-in ODD hardware, we note that FMV isn’t alone in carrying the torch for optical drives into 2025. Our research shows that at least two other Japan-only laptops came out earlier in 2025: the Dynabook T series, based on 13th Gen Intel CPUs, and packing Blu-ray / DVD Super Multi Drive options; and the NEC Lavie N16, based on AMD Ryzen 7 or Intel 12th Gen processors, which were configured with a DVD Super Multi Drive.

I’m happy enough to own a portable USB DVDRW drive, like this one from LG on Amazon, for when the need arises. It has been very useful over the last decade for various desktops and laptops. The only downside is that relatives borrow it and keep forgetting to return it.

Google Preferred Source

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.

Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Neilbob
    Oh, give me a break. A 5.25 inch floppy disk drive would be 'long past its prime', but an optical Blu-ray drive, while somewhat obscure these days, still has purpose for huge numbers of people.

    Not everyone can stream and download ALL the time (and I'd include myself among those people). Sure, you can use an external USB drive, but it lacks a certain degree of portability.
    Reply
  • richardnpaul
    That's a Zen 3 processor which itself is pretty old now.
    Reply
  • call101010
    Neilbob said:
    Oh, give me a break. A 5.25 inch floppy disk drive would be 'long past its prime', but an optical Blu-ray drive, while somewhat obscure these days, still has purpose for huge numbers of people.

    Not everyone can stream and download ALL the time (and I'd include myself among those people). Sure, you can use an external USB drive, but it lacks a certain degree of portability.
    You cant stream and DL all time ? true , me too ... but you can easily use a tiny 512GB or 1TB flash disk and carry your movies with you in your keychain .. no need for an external USB Blueray drive.
    Reply
  • heffeque
    call101010 said:
    You cant stream and DL all time ? true , me too ... but you can easily use a tiny 512GB or 1TB flash disk and carry your movies with you in your keychain .. no need for an external USB Blueray drive.
    That's not why Fujitsu made the laptop with BlueRay for.
    They did it because Japanese people like to buy their media. To collect it and put it in a shelf.

    You may not care, but they seem to care, so kudos to them.
    Reply
  • call101010
    heffeque said:
    That's not why Fujitsu made the laptop with BlueRay for.
    They did it because Japanese people like to buy their media. To collect it and put it in a shelf.

    You may not care, but they seem to care, so kudos to them.
    Portable BlueRay players exist in Japan . they are lighter than notebooks as well . IMO it is stupid to use that space in a laptop other than bigger battery.
    Reply
  • heffeque
    call101010 said:
    Portable BlueRay players exist in Japan . they are lighter than notebooks as well . IMO it is stupid to use that space in a laptop other than bigger battery.
    Not everyone wants to carry around a portable BlueRay, you know.

    Not everyone is an Apple fan that needs to take a thousand extra devices with them because their laptop doesn't have proper hardware.
    Reply
  • ravewulf
    The only downside is that relatives borrow it and keep forgetting to return it.
    My sister has mine at the moment 😂
    On the other hand, I can always boot up one of my retro PCs as a backup option since those still have optical drives
    Reply