Best of IFA 2025: New laptops, monitors, gaming handhelds, and more

Berlin's IFA trade show is often dominated by appliances, home audio, smart home, and other consumer tech. But last year's show saw the launch of Intel's Lunar Lake silicon and lower-cost Snapdragon X Plus chips from Qualcomm, proving IFA can also be a show about new PCs and platforms. The trade show is also a great chance to go hands-on with cutting-edge consumer tech that, while it may not be at the core of what we typically cover, has the potential to make our day-to-day lives a lot more convenient and enjoyable.



So we descended on Berlin once again, and quickly found ourselves immersed in demos and product displays of all kinds, from rotating laptop screens to gaming laptops designed to do double duty as serious workstations, and monitors that push the boundaries of speed and vibrancy at the same time.



AI was still a major buzzword for most companies, but this year it feels even more in your face, as companies are applying AI to everything from laptop docks to pizza ovens to stair-climbing vacuum cleaners.



As ever, there was a lot of new hardware on display at IFA to get excited about, giving us a glimpse of what to expect in the near and not-so-near future. We've gathered the best of what our editors saw at IFA below. What new products and announcements are you most excited about from the show? Let us know in the comments.

Lenovo ThinkBook VertiFlex Concept

Have you ever just wished that you could transform your laptop’s landscape display to portrait mode at will? For most of us, that’s an impossibility if you want to keep your keyboard fixed and your display straight ahead. But Lenovo’s ThinkBook VertiFlex Concept gives you the choice of operating in landscape or portrait mode whenever you want.

In its default configuration, the display is locked into a landscape mode (as you’d find in any other laptop). However, you can grab the screen by its top right corner and rotate it counterclockwise to put the display in portrait mode. Lenovo says that in portrait mode, you have better ergonomics for writing/editing documents or viewing code. And when you’re ready to go back to landscape mode for watching movies or playing a game, just reverse the process.



Compared to some of Lenovo’s more outlandish concepts from years past, this one seems like it could move into production relatively quickly.

Baseus EnerGeek GT01

This transforming charging device from Baseus combines two of my favorite phone accessories, which are particularly helpful at trade shows: magnetic Qi2 batteries that snap onto the back of your (compatible) phone for easy charging on the go, and compact GAN chargers for juicing up when you're next to a power outlet. The magnetically combined device isn't much bigger than my favorite travel charger, the Baseus GaN5 Pro Flat USB-C Wall Charger . However, the bottom portion is a compact 45W single-USB-C charger (with a pocket-friendly fold-down plug), while the top features a 10,000 mAh battery that magnetically attaches and is capable of 15W wireless charging.



The battery section even has a small OLED screen to show speed and charge percentage. Pogo pins connect the two halves, so that the bottom charger portion will charge the upper battery section when plugged into a wall outlet. And with the two halves together, you should be able to charge two devices over USB-C at once. I'd love it if Baseus made this a 65W charger, so it would be better suited to charging my laptop and smartphone simultaneously. But it's hard to complain given the fact that the company has combined two things I typically take to trade shows into a package that's roughly the size of a deck of cards. Maybe we'll see a more powerful EnerGeek at IFA 2026.

Acer Predator X27U F8

When it comes to ever-increasing refresh rates in gaming monitors, it seems like there’s a nuclear arms race to drive speeds to 600 Hz and beyond. Last year, we saw the 24-inch Acer Nitro XV240 F6 hit 600 Hz at 1080p using a TN panel. This year, Acer is back again with the Predator X27U F8. However, instead of using a somewhat antiquated TN panel (at least compared to modern VA and IPS panels), Acer uses an OLED panel with the Predator X27U F8. At its native resolution (2560 x 1440), the Predator X27U F8 can achieve 540 Hz, which is impressive in its own right for an OLED monitor, which we typically see max out at between 480 Hz and 500 Hz.

However, if you're willing to sacrifice some fidelity by dropping down to 720p resolution, the maximum refresh rate for the monitor skyrockets to 720 Hz. Of course, you’ll need stout CPU and GPU hardware to take full advantage of that lofty refresh rate. Keep in mind that the bragging rights come with a high cost: the Predator X27U F8 will set you back $1,299 when it hits the market in Q1 2026.

Acer Swift 16 AI

Acer surprised us when it put a laptop supporting Intel's Panther Lake processors on display at its IFA press conference. The Swift 16 AI is a 16-inch laptop featuring a 3K, 120 Hz display and, according to Acer, the largest haptic touchpad available, which also supports a stylus.



This is the first time we've seen an actual laptop with a chip using Intel's 18A process. Previously, we saw ODM designs and validation systems, but with this surprise reveal, we have an actual, honest-to-goodness OEM system to look forward to.

Details are light, though the laptop is set to support up to 32GB of RAM and offer Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 connectivity. Acer tells us the laptop is set to launch sometime in 2026, so we'll be able to test the chips and try out the massive touchpad then.



Elegoo Jupiter 2

The Elegoo Jupiter 2 was first announced earlier this year, and the company had the resin 3D printer live, on the ground at IFA. We're big fans of resin printers here at Tom's Hardware, and the Jupiter 2 is undoubtedly a hulking, large-format machine. It is easily the largest member of the Jupiter family with a build volume of 302.40 x 161.98 x 300 mm.

Prints come courtesy of a massive 14-inch 16K LCD screen that offers a resolution of 20×26µm XY, which should result in ultra-sharp prints for your smallest to largest prints. If your LCD manages to get damaged for any reason, Elegoo says that you can swap it out for a new one in less than five minutes. In addition, the Jupiter 2 has an intelligent resin management system that can automatically feed and recycle used resin. An included detachable tank can hold up to 2 kg of resin.

As with many other Elegoo resin printers, it has a built-in camera that lets you keep an eye on your prints during the build process so you can catch any anomalies before things get too far out of hand.

Lenovo Legion Go 2

Lenovo made a good first impression with the Legion Go and its detachable controllers. The company followed up with the Legion Go S at a lower price point, but it ditched the detachable controllers in favor of a more integrated and ergonomic design. Now, Lenovo is back with the Legion Go 2, and wouldn’t you know it, the detachable controllers are back in style.

This time around, the TrueStrike controllers are more ergonomic, with more rounded corners instead of the sharper edges found on the original. The button arrangement has been optimized for a better feel and response, and you now have Hall effect joysticks, which should help reduce the prevalence of drift.

The display has taken a step back in resolution from 2560 x 1600 to 1920 x 1200, but Lenovo trades the IPS panel for a more vibrant OLED panel with a variable refresh rate (30 to 144 Hz). The battery gets a significant boost in capacity from 49.2 WHr to 74 WHr, and you can get up to 2TB of internal storage from the factory, while up to another 2TB can be added via the microSD card slot.

The upgrades do mean that there's a higher price to pay to get your hands on the Legion Go 2. The original system retailed for $749, but in today's climate of tariffs and uncertainty, the Legion Go 2 will launch at $1,049 next month.

Anker Prime Docking Station

Anker is one of the top players in the charger and dock markets, and the company is focusing on the latter with its new Prime Docking Station. Anker has infused this dock with 14 ports, including a 140-watt USB-C upstream, three USB-C ports, three USB-A ports, two HDMI ports, DisplayPort, 2.5G Ethernet, an SD slot, and more. Through the use of DisplayLink technology, up to three displays can be connected simultaneously, with one operating at up to 8K resolution and the other two operating at up to 4K resolution.

To keep the internal circuitry cool while trying to route various connected devices, the Prime Docking Station has a built-in cooling fan to ensure that you have consistent, non-throttled performance.

For monitoring duties, a large LCD is located on the front of the unit, displaying pertinent information such as device temperature, real-time USB-C charging power, and active display signals.

The Anker Prime Docking Station is available now, priced at $299.

