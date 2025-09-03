Acer's new Predator gaming monitor boasts a 720 Hz OLED panel, if you like gaming at 720p — 27-inch panel can also do native 1440p at a swift 540 Hz

Two of the fastest-growing sectors in gaming monitors are OLED panels and high-refresh rate displays – and sometimes, monitors that combine both. Acer was on hand here at IFA 2025 to announce several new gaming monitors with Nitro and Predator branding. The monitors cover a broad range of price points and bring some enticing features to the table for gamers.

Acer’s Nitro gaming monitor lineup adds four new members

We kick things off with the Nitro family, which welcomes four new monitors. The largest member of the family is the Nitro XZ403CKR, measuring 39.7 inches across with a 1000R curve. It utilizes a VA panel, which provides a class-competitive native contrast ratio of 3,300:1. VA panels can't compete with OLEDs and their infinite contrast, but they generally are far superior to their IPS counterparts in this metric.

The Nitro XZ403CKR panel features a 5120 x 2160 resolution with a 180 Hz refresh rate. You can maintain that resolution and refresh rate across HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C interfaces. If you're willing to drop the resolution to 2560 x 1080, the maximum refresh rate jumps to 288 Hz. Acer claims that the 8-bit panel offers typical brightness of 350 nits (400 nits maximum) and covers 95 percent of DCI-P3.

Acer Nitro XZ403CKR (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The remaining three Nitro monitors, the Nitro XV275K V6, Nitro XV273U W1, and Nitro XV270X, all feature 27-inch panels. The Nitro XV275K V6 sports a 4K IPS panel, which makes for a dense 163 pixels per inch (PPI). Its refresh rate maxes out at 180 Hz, and the panel boasts a 1 ms response time (enhanced by Visual Response Boost Pro). Dropping the resolution to 1920 x 1080 doubles the maximum refresh rate to 360 Hz. The native contrast ratio is an IPS-typical 1,000:1, while peak brightness comes in at 1,000 nits (600 nits typical).

The Nitro XV273U W1 features a native 2560 x 1440 resolution at 240 Hz via DisplayPort. When using the overclock function, the refresh rate increases slightly to 275 Hz. If you prefer using one of the two HDMI 2.1 ports, be advised that the refresh rate tops out at 144 Hz at native resolution. Typical brightness is dialed in at 400 nits, while peak brightness in HDR mode is 500 nits.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The final entry is the Nitro XV270X, using an atypical 5120 x 2880 resolution and a not-so-gamer-friendly 72 Hz refresh rate. You can achieve a maximum of 144 Hz if you dial down to a 2560 x 1440 resolution, though. The 27-inch IPS panel boasts a native contrast ratio of 2,000:1, doubling the result of typical IPS monitors, while peak brightness is 400 nits.

Acer’s new Predator X27U F8 gaming monitor

If Acer’s Nitro line is targeted more at a mainstream audience, the Predator monitors are after the elite gaming enthusiast. With that in mind, the Predator X27U F8 is an attention grabber, with a 26.5-inch OLED panel. 500+ Hz refresh rates were once the domain of IPS and TN panels, but Acer is pushing those same boundaries with OLED. The Predator X27U F8 features a native 2560 x 1440 resolution and hits 540 Hz over HDMI, DisplayPort or USB-C. If you're willing to reduce the resolution to 1280 x 720 (which wouldn't be my preference), you're looking at a maximum refresh rate of a mind-boggling 720 Hz (if your CPU and GPU can push pixels at that rate).

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Acer Predator X27U F8 (Image credit: Acer)

The rest of the Predator X27U F8's specs are in line with what we'd expect from a competent OLED gaming monitor, with a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, 0.03 ms response time, and peak brightness of 1,500 nits with a 1.5 percent window (600 nits with a 10 percent window).

The Nitro XZ403CKR, Nitro XV275K V6, Nitro XV273U W1, and Nitro XV270X will launch in the first quarter of 2026, priced at $999, $699, $299, and $899, respectively. The