Lenovo's IFA launches include 4K 240 Hz OLED gaming monitors — Legion Pro 7 laptops features Ryzen 9 9955HX3D with an RTX 5080

IFA 2025 is upon us, meaning that there are tons of product announcements coming from the biggest name in tech. Lenovo has a large presence here in Berlin,, with plenty of fresh offerings from its Legion family of mainstream gaming hardware.

Lenovo’s new gaming monitors are an OLED triple threat

Lenovo is adding to its impressive gaming monitor lineup. That expansion includes three Legion Pro models announced this week at IFA 2025: the Lenovo Legion Pro 32UD-10, 27UD-10, and 27Q-10. The Lenovo Legion Pro 32UD-10 and the 27UD-10 are most closely related, with the primary difference between the two being screen size: 31.5 inches for the former and 26.5 inches for the latter. Both monitors feature 4K (3840 x 2160) "PureSight" OLED panels. The refresh rate tops out at 240 Hz for both, along with a 0.03 ms response time.

Lenovo Legion Pro 32UD-10 (Image credit: Lenovo)

With its 31.5-inch panel size, the Legion Pro 32UD-10 offers pixel density of 140 pixels per inch (PPI), while the smaller Legion Pro 27UD-10 is more dense at 166 PPI. Lenovo lists that each monitor covers 99% of sRGB and 99% of DCI-P3, while offering a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio. The monitors are also DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 compliant, with peak brightness of 1,000 nits. Both monitors support USB Type-C (x1), DisplayPort 1.4 (x1), and HDMI 2.1 (x2) connections (there's also an integrated hub with three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports).

Lenovo Legion Pro 27Q-10 (Image credit: Lenovo)

The last monitor on the docket for Lenovo is the Legion Pro 27Q-10. This is another PureSight OLED panel, but this time with a QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution (109 PPI). The maximum refresh rate ratchets to 280 Hz while maintaining the same 0.3 ms response time. The contrast ratio, typical/maximum brightness, and gamut coverages are identical to the previously mentioned "UD" monitors.

You don't get USB-C display options with the Legion Pro 27Q-10, but it does support DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1. You also get a built-in USB hub for connecting peripherals like a keyboard or mouse.

The Legion Pro 7 gaming laptop pairs a mighty Ryzen 9 9955HX3D with an RTX 5080

If you’re looking to level up with mobile gaming, take a look at the new Legion Pro 7, which is sporting an impressive suite of hardware. The CPU goes up to anup to an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D “Fire Range” Zen 5 chip. That potent processor is backed by up to a GeForce RTX 5080 “Blackwell” discrete GPU (175-watt TGP). Your on-screen content should look great thanks to a relatively large 16-inch 2560 x 1600 OLED panel with a 240 Hz refresh rate and 0.08 ms response time. Lenovo says that the panel has a typical brightness of 500 nits and is TrueBlack 1000 certified.

Lenovo allows you to configure the Legion Pro 7 with up to 32GB of DDR5-5600 memory (2x 16GB) and up to a 2TB PCIe 5.0 SSD.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7 (Image credit: Lenovo)

This wouldn’t be a premium gaming laptop without some “extra” design flourishes, so the Legion Pro 7 includes per-key RGB lighting. Not only does the keyboard have 100% anti-ghosting capabilities, but all of the key caps are swappable.

Although we wish that all laptops came with a 1080p webcam as standard equipment, the Legion Pro 7 comes with a 720p webcam on entry-level systems. However, you at least have the option to upgrade to a 5MP sensor if you want improved image quality.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo equips the Legion Pro 7 with three USB 3.2 Type-A ports, two USB 3.2 Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an audio combo jack, and an Ethernet port. For audiophiles, there's also a four-speaker audio system with Nahimic tuning. Finally, the Legion Pro 7 supports all the latest wireless standards, including Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

The Legion Pro 27Q-10 and 27UD-10 will launch in November, priced at $699 and $999, respectively. The Legion Pro 32UD-10 will bow in October for $1,099. The Legion Pro 7 will land stateside in November with a starting price of $2,399.