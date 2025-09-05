Lenovo’s Legion Go 2 packs Ryzen Z2 Extreme and an OLED display — thick gaming handheld starts at $1,049

Lenovo has announced a true successor to the Legion Go . The Legion Go 2 still has an 8.8-inch display and detachable controllers, but adds the new AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor , up to 32GB of RAM, hall effect joysticks, and more.

The design is very similar to the prototype shown at CES earlier this year, but now we know much more.

The display has dropped down to 1920 x 1200 from 2560 x 1600 on the original model. This makes enough sense, considering the majority of modern AAA games couldn't run at that high resolution. Lenovo is making up for the lost pixels by using an OLED touchscreen with a variable refresh rate of 30 Hz - 144 Hz.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Processor Up to AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme (8 cores / 16 threads) Graphics Up to AMD Radeon 890M graphics (integrated) Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5X-8000 Storage Up to 2TB M.2 2242 PCIe Gen 4 SSD Display 8.8-inch, 1920 x 1200, OLED, 144 Hz, touch Battery 74 WHr Ports 2x USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack, microSD card reader Dimensions System with controllers: 11.64 x 5.38 x 1.66 inches (295.6 x 136.7 x 42.25 mm) Without controllers: 8.11 x 5.38 x 0.90 inches (206 x 136.7 x 22.95 mm) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Starting Price $1,049.00 Release Date October 2025

Additionally, Lenovo is offering up to 2TB of storage on board, with a microSD card slot that can support another 2TB. The battery is also getting a boost to 74 WHr, from 49.2 WHr on the original.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

To fit all of this, and the requisite cooling, Lenovo has made the Legion Go 2 quite thick. Without the controllers, it's 0.9 inches thick, up from 0.79 inches. Add the controllers, and it's 1.66 inches thick. With the controllers attached, the system weighs 2.03 pounds (up from the 1.88-pound original).

TrueStrike Controllers

Lenovo claims that the detachable TrueStrike controllers are "more ergonomic" with a "smoother" feel and a "smarter" button layout. They definitely look less bulky, but we'll need to get more hands-on time with them to say for sure.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The controllers now have Hall effect joysticks that should prevent drift, and a redesigned D-Pad sits on a pivot disk. They also feature three customizable buttons through Legion Space and still feature the "FPS mode" from the previous generation, letting you use the right controller like a vertical mouse.



The right controller still has a touchpad, but there is not a corresponding one on the left side.

Ports and Extras

The ports haven't changed — Lenovo still offers two USB Type-C ports (one on top and one on the bottom), a microSD card slot on the bottom, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Now, the power button has a fingerprint reader for faster login.



The Legion Go 2 is set to launch in October, starting at $1,049.00. That's quite a bit more than the original Legion Go, which launched at $749.99 in 2023. If you want something cheaper from Lenovo, you may need to opt for the Legion Go S.

Lenovo LOQ Desktop

Lenovo also announced its new LOQ Tower 26ADR10, a 26-liter system using AMD's Ryzen 7 8745HX mobile processor and Nvidia RTX 50-series GPUs, up to an RTX 5070 Ti.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The LOQ tower can be configured with up to 64GB of RAM (DDR5-5600 SODIMMs) and up to 4TB of SSD storage, as well as up to an 850 W power supply. The system also features two HDD expansion slots to add even more storage.

The LOQ desktop is set to launch this month, starting at $999.99.