DIYer creates the PC gaming handheld of your widest dreams – 32:9 AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme device showcased in driving games

A Chinese electronics wizard had shown off what appears to be the widest screen PC gaming handheld we’ve ever seen. PureDIY on Bilibili showed a 32:9 screen handheld, which is purportedly AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme powered, playing a couple of contemporary driving games. In the videos, it looks pretty sleek and capable for a DIY effort, and the TechTuber is bold enough to claim it is “a leader in racing games.”

Two racing games are featured by the intrepid DIYer. What you see first appears to be a segment of gameplay from Asphalt Legends. This is played from the third person view, where you are slightly above and behind your car.

Pixel peeping at the video, we see that this racing game runs well on this machine, it appears to be locked at 60fps. The overlay also shows battery and power stats. Perhaps PureDIY locked the frame rate to 60 Hz, as that is the limit imposed by the 32:9 wide screen.

Incidentally, 60 Hz is the limit of the Asus ProArt Display Portable 14-inch Touch Screen (PA147CDV) - 32:9 (1,920 x 550 pixels) which is $499 at that Amazon link. There won’t be that many panel makers making such a screen, so perhaps 60 Hz is a limit of most of the choices available. If this is a genuine DIY device, adding that screen price to a donor machine with AMD’s newest Z2E chip would have been rather expensive.

The second game showcased by PureDIY looks like arcade truck driving simulator SnowRunner. This title was mostly tested in first person mode, and the 32:9 screen amply showed the view of the road up front, as well as putting left and right side window views into your peripheral vision. It appeared to run at a pretty stable 45 to 55 fps throughout the clip.

If the linked video and images we’ve shared today have you interested, PureDIY previously shared a work-in-progress video where they said that there was the Z2 Extreme inside. The same video shows the device being used for making music in the FL Studio Mobile app. So it isn’t just good for driving games, perhaps.

Want a BIG screen handheld that isn’t so wide?

While we applaud PureDIY’s effort, if we simply wanted the biggest handheld PC gaming screen we’d be more interested in the new OneXplayer X1 Air handheld, featuring an 11-inch screen, which went up for presale a few hours ago.

We’ve seen the screens of handheld gaming PCs getting bigger and bigger since the breakthrough made by Valve’s Steam Deck ignited interest in this segment. Commercial device makers quickly scaled up through 8- and 10-inch offerings to stand out from the throng. The newly crowned king of that hill is the OneXplayer X1 Air handheld with 11-inch screen. Moreover, it offers a far more typical screen ratio of 16:10.

Unlike the home-made PureDIY handheld, the OneXplayer machine uses Intel inside. There’s a choice of Intel Core Ultra 200V chips. Prices start from $1,099 at this product launch stage, going up to $1,488. If you want the best specs with a bundled OneXGPU 2 and 12GB Radeon 7800M, that pushes the budget to $2,309.

