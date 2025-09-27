Modder takes hacksaw and hot glue to original Xbox to create a gaming handheld — ‘portable monstrosity’ has exposed spinning DVD in the center and plenty of duct tape, but works as intended

Retro portable managed to play Halo for 9m 40s on its built-in battery.

Homemade original Xbox handheld
(Image credit: James Channel)

YouTuber James Channel set himself quite a challenge: to transmogrify the “biggest, heaviest, power-hungry console anybody had ever seen” into a handheld. However, as you can see from the video below (h/t PC Gamer), his quest was a success. It might not be the most elegant conversion we’ve seen, with the cut-up and pared-down console largely held together using duct tape and hot glue, but it is a sight to behold. The bare DVD, spinning at ~10,000RPM, that sits central to the design, adds a bit of a danger-thrill to the retro gaming experience, too.

James gave up on this project for three weeks, but reenergized, returned to it to complete the job. A hurdle that had stubbornly stood in the way of a success was overcome when he discovers that seven out of eight Xbox drives he bought as donors for this project were DOA... After putting this bad luck in the used components lottery (and a miss-crimped IDE connector) in the rearview mirror, the admitted "portable monstrosity" can come to life.

(Image credit: James Channel)

The last part of the video shows James enjoying a Halo gaming test on the handheld Xbox. We witness the device has a battery life of just 9m 40s when playing a game. That’s a result which makes the Steam Deck and other modern PC gaming handhelds seem like long distance runners.

Of course, for a modern portable Xbox branded handheld, we now also have the Asus ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X, which have just gone up for pre-order.

