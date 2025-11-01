Mad modders recreate exotic 25-year-old Xbox prototype with a solid block of metal — modern $6,000 makeover combines real Xbox hardware with an HDMI upgrade

Microsoft released the original Xbox back in 2001, a whole year after Sony debuted the PS2, but what we saw at launch was a very different console from what was first showcased. The initial design was starkly different—a metal monolith built literally in the shape of an "X"—and served only as a proof-of-concept. It was unique, expensive, and most importantly, unlike a PC, but it never left the prototype stage. That was until now, as Macho Nacho Productions has just brought back the console in an epic project that not only pays tribute to the OG, but elevates it for the modern era.

The video is almost documentary-length, but it's one of those pieces of content that transcends YouTube's quality standards. It's got insanely high production value, an original score, and expert-level storytelling that recounts the events and legend surrounding the original Xbox. You don't even need to be a retro gaming fan to appreciate the work here. The video is divided into eight easily digestible parts with timecodes, and we highly recommend checking it out in full.

Microsoft’s INSANE Solid Metal XBOX - YouTube Watch On

Context matters

Despite the vitriol surrounding the Xbox brand these days, it's still a pillar of the gaming community, part of the trifecta of console makers that shaped many childhoods. Unlike Sony and Nintendo, Microsoft was a late bloomer, joining the party in the sixth generation of console gaming with the original Xbox. At the time, though, the Redmont giant was known strictly for PCs — and, by extension, business — so it needed to come up with something so out of left field that no one would second-guess the company's entry into this market.

That's where the Xbox prototype comes in. It was built from a single block of aluminum, weighed 40 lbs, and cost Microsoft $18,000 to build, which comes to around $36,000 today after adjusting for inflation. So, obviously, it wasn't commercially feasible—it didn't even have proper Xbox hardware inside because it was so early in development —but it did show the world that Microsoft could do it. Fast forward two-and-a-half decades, and three units of that prototype sit in important Microsoft offices/stores around the world, enclosed in glass for curious peepers.

(Image credit: Macho Nacho Productions on YouTube)

Xbox Prototype, rebuilt

Macho Nacho collaborated with a bunch of other modders to bring this project to life. The journey starts with Wesk, who created a CAD model of the Xbox based on real measurements extrapolated from Gaussian splatting. Our host visited the Microsoft Experience Center in New York, where one of the prototypes was on display, and took as many pictures as possible from all angles, even measuring the glass box with a tape measure for accurate results.

The render was tested multiple times with local prints before a final file was sent to PCBWay, which milled it from a solid block of aluminum, just like the prototype. This time, though, it only cost ~$6,000 for two pieces (the front and back halves of the housing) and a rear cover, which is honestly a steal considering what Microsoft had to pay.

(Image credit: Macho Nacho Productions on YouTube)

While the chassis was being machined, fellow Xbox connoisseur Redherring32 designed a custom USB-C power supply (USB-PD) that was properly shielded, rather than the original, larger, and less safe PSU for the original Xbox. This allowed Macho Nacho to power the Xbox with just a regular PD power brick —the same one that can charge your phone and is smaller than your palm.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Macho Nacho Productions on YouTube)

This is the point where we should mention that Macho Nacho is putting actual Xbox hardware inside this thing; no emulation trickery. The original disc drive, motherboard, and controller are reused alongside the redesigned power supply. To modernize it all, Bingus modded the Xbox from the inside as well, jailbreaking it so it could run Homebrew, and added an HDMI output in place of the now-outdated composite, a reminder of the prototype's age.

(Image credit: Macho Nacho Productions on YouTube)

Once the interior and exterior were both ready, it was time to assemble the components. As the screenshot above illustrates, the individual components were placed in custom frames that would then slide onto small fixtures inside the shell. This made it so that all the parts were almost suspended across the X shape, while still easy to swap out in case a repair was needed. Everything was carefully placed inside the front and back of the body, after which the front half was screwed on and secured with bolts.

(Image credit: Macho Nacho Productions on YouTube)

Finally, the rear cover was added, and the console was fully ready — except, there is one more thing: the jewel at the center of the Xbox.

One detail we intentionally left out was the green core at the center of the Xbox prototype, which the final launch model retained. It was supposed to represent a nuclear reactor, inside which lies unlimited power, symbolizing the Xbox's capabilities. In reality, it was a green light behind a domed lens that gave it a jewel- or orb-like appearance. Macho Nacho had so far recreated everything as authentically as possible, down to polishing the metal to give it a mirror finish. Still, this core was the one area where they saw major room for improvement. Instead of just a simple light, what if it were a screen?