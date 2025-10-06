Microsoft says Xbox hardware isn't going anywhere — company reaffirms commitment to AMD-powered next-gen console

News
By published

Xbox Game Pass' painful price hikes aren't tied to a desire by Microsoft to softly exit the gaming hardware market.

Xbox
(Image credit: Xbox)

Microsoft has issued a statement reassuring customers that Xbox is, in fact, here to stay. In response to a gust of rumors stemming from Xbox's much-maligned Game Pass Ultimate price hikes, Xbox has confirmed in a statement to Windows Central that a next-generation Xbox powered by AMD hardware will be coming to market after all.

Microsoft offered the following statement to Windows Central concerning its plans to remain within the hardware space: "We are actively investing in our future first-party consoles and devices designed, engineered and built by Xbox. For more details, the community can revisit our agreement announcement with AMD." The statement throws cold water on any rumors circulating about a possible Xbox hardware exit, relevant though they may have been.

Earlier this month, Microsoft announced a series of price hikes across the Xbox Game Pass subscription tiers. The tech giant is raising its flagship tier, Game Pass Ultimate, from $19.99 to $29.99 per month, a 50% price increase. The PC Game Pass subscription also saw a 38% price increase from $11.99 to $16.49, with the lower two Game Pass "Premium" and "Essential" (née Core) tiers remaining at $14.99 and $9.99, respectively.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

Sunny Grimm
Sunny Grimm
Contributing Writer

Sunny Grimm is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has been building and breaking computers since 2017, serving as the resident youngster at Tom's. From APUs to RGB, Sunny has a handle on all the latest tech news.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • atomicWAR
    Good to hear but with current pricing of this gen increasing, stores dropping it all together and rumors next gen is a 3rd party box like the rog ally xbox handhelds... I am hardly inspired by their words when their actions seem to say the opposite. I pray I am wrong but fear I am not.
    Reply
  • TerryLaze
    Admin said:
    Xbox Game Pass' painful price hikes aren't tied to a desire by Microsoft to softly exit the gaming hardware market.

    Microsoft says Xbox hardware isn't going anywhere — company reaffirms commitment to AMD-powered next-gen console : Read more
    the community can revisit our agreement announcement with AMD." The statement throws cold water on any rumors circulating about a possible Xbox hardware exit, relevant though they may have been.
    "play across devices in entirely new ways"
    "not locked to a single store or tied to one device."

    You call it cold water I call it lukewarm at best.
    The next console they bring out might just be a sff PC. (steam machine type thing)
    https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2025/06/19/xbox-amd-next-generation-xbox/
    As part of this, Xbox unveiled that it has entered into a strategic, multi-year partnership with AMD to co-engineer silicon across a portfolio of devices, including future first-party consoles and cloud.

    This work is part of Xbox’s commitment to deliver an enduring gaming platform that enables you to play across devices in entirely new ways, with an Xbox experience designed for players – not locked to a single store or tied to one device.
    Reply
  • Notton
    That's the first I've heard anyone talking about Xbox exiting the console gaming market.
    Who exactly is talking about it?

    The gamepass price hike was predicted to happen back when Microsoft was trying to acquire Activision-Blizzard in 2023.
    You could also easily tell it was going to happen when Microsoft laid off a bunch of people in 2025.
    What? Did you think gamers wouldn't be affected by enpoopification?
    Reply