Microsoft slaps Game Pass Ultimate with a 50% price hike — PC Game Pass is now almost 38% more expensive, with hardly any new benefits

Microsoft is significantly restructuring its Xbox Game Pass subscription service, and whether these changes are viewed as beneficial or detrimental depends on individual perspectives. The reality of the situation is that gamers will face a price increase of up to 50% for Game Pass Ultimate and roughly 38% for PC Game Pass plans.

Remember when the Game Pass Ultimate tier used to cost $16.99 before Microsoft increased it to $19.99 last year? It appears that the company aims to maintain this tradition, as it has announced a price increase from $19.99 to $29.99, a 50% increase, effective immediately. Microsoft's rationale for the price increase is the addition of more titles, which the company claims to be the "biggest upgrade yet" for Game Pass Ultimate.

Microsoft has expanded the access of Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to over 400 titles, including offerings from Fortnite Crew (valued at $11.99 per month) and Ubisoft+ Classics (approximately $15.98 per month). Enthusiasts of the former will also benefit from access to the Fortnite Battle Pass and receive 1,000 V-Bucks each month starting November 18. Additionally, subscribers will have access to over 75 launch day titles annually, featuring high-profile releases such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, High on Life 2, Keeper, Ninja Gaiden 4, and The Outer Worlds 2.

As part of the Xbox Game Pass revamp, Ultimate subscribers are now able to earn up to $100 per year (100,000 points worldwide) simply by gaming. Microsoft emphasizes a 30% increase in value on selected Game Pass titles, along with fourfold points on purchases of games and add-ons, a 10% return in points on select Game Pass library titles and add-ons, and discounts of up to 20% on select Game Pass games.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft has also announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming has officially exited its beta phase after five long years. Upgrades include support for 1440p (2560x1440) resolution and enhanced bitrates, although these improvements are available only for select titles. All Xbox Game Pass subscribers gain access to Xbox Cloud Gaming. However, logically, the highest-paying customers of Game Pass are granted priority access and experience the shortest wait times.

In contrast to the Ultimate tier, Microsoft has maintained the price of the Premium tier at $14.99 for the present period. Among the new benefits are access to over 200 games and unlimited use of Xbox Cloud Gaming. Regrettably, day one launches remain unavailable. Premium subscribers have the opportunity to earn up to $50 per year, which is half the potential amount of Ultimate subscribers.

Microsoft has rebranded Game Pass Core to Game Pass Essential, maintaining the $9.99 monthly price point. Subscribers within this tier now have access to over 50 games, doubling the number available under the previous Core subscription. Additionally, they can utilise Xbox Cloud Gaming and have the opportunity to earn up to $25 annually.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Microsoft) (Image credit: Microsoft) (Image credit: Microsoft)

The PC Game Pass Plan requires a monthly payment of $16.49, representing a 38% increase from the previous price of $11.99. The increased cost offers access to approximately 50 Ubisoft titles; however, the tier still does not include access to Ubisoft+ Classics.

Microsoft will transition current Game Pass Core subscribers to the newly rebranded Game Pass Essential plan. The new prices given reflect changes in the U.S. market, as exchange rates and market conditions may vary across regions, resulting in different pricing in different regions. However, it is understood that prices are going up around the globe, so expect similar hikes all over.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!