Microsoft reportedly mulls ad-infested free Xbox Cloud Gaming plan — Game Pass Ultimate subscriber allegedly catches ad during game loading

We've heard rumblings of a free version of xCloud for years at this point, but it seems like that's finally becoming a reality. According to The Verge, Microsoft is currently testing a limited version of Xbox Cloud Gaming, which will be offered for free without the need for a Game Pass subscription. Historically, xCloud has been limited to Game Pass Ultimate members — which recently saw a very controversial price hike — and was expanded to Essential and Plus tiers of Game Pass a few days ago.

The main caveat with free xCloud will be the presence of ads. Sources close to the matter tell The Verge that two-minute-long pre-roll ads will play before each gaming session, which will be limited to just an hour. A monthly cap of five hours will be imposed, meaning you cannot simply start new one-hour sessions each time your previous one expires. What's funny, though, is that ads seem to permeate xCloud in the Game Pass Ultimate tier as well, as one user on Twitter angrily pointed out.

X user Natalya Sirinova, a Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, reportedly discovered an ad while loading Gears of War: Reloaded. Since we can't verify the authenticity of the video, we recommend throwing a pinch of salt over it. The alleged 30-second ad, which corresponds to Dior Men's Spring 2025 Campaign Video, seemingly appeared right before the game finished loading to the main menu. The placement of the words at the bottom appears off, and the fonts seem different, suggesting a poor edit. You can expand the tweet below and judge for yourself.

#Xbox just put an ad on my Xcloud Gaming Session... I'm waiting for the subscription to end and never coming back... pic.twitter.com/wVEXqZmdkiOctober 3, 2025

According to sources from The Verge, you'll only get access to a limited library of games, including eligible titles from the Free Play Day (free game trials over weekends) and Xbox Retro Classics programs. You'll also be able to "stream" the games you already own. There's no word on resolution or bitrate, for instance, with free xCloud. The newly offered xCloud in lower-tier Game Pass subscriptions is limited to 1080p at 12 Mbps, whereas Game Pass Ultimate members can enjoy up to a 1440p feed at 30 Mbps, and a 1080p feed at up to 20 Mbps.

Previously, only Fortnite has been exclusively available as part of a free xCloud tier (that doesn't have ads). Microsoft will reportedly announce public tests for free xCloud very soon, with a proper launch happening months down the line. None of the features are finalized yet, so that they could change upon release, including the session limits. The ad-supported, free tier of Xbox Cloud Gaming will purportedly launch on PC, mobile, Xbox consoles, and on supported web browsers. Regional availability remains uncertain.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!