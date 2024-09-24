Start your free adventure with Hero Wars: Dominion Era - the number one browser game in the world

Hero Wars: Dominion Era is an online RPG game that combines action, strategy, and an engaging storyline, and since the launch of the original Hero Wars game in 2016, it's gathered a huge following (now over seven million monthly active users) thanks to its addictive gameplay and challenging mechanics.

Developed by Nexters Global Ltd , Hero Wars: Dominion Era is set in a fantastical world where you control a squad of powerful heroes in order to battle enemies and complete missions – and if you want to join in the fun and see what the hype is all about, there has never been a better time to jump in.

Boasting impressive graphics and animations that bring the characters and world to life, you get to choose from a roster of unique heroes, each with their own strengths and weaknesses.

Not only is it free to play (all you need is a web browser), but new players who sign up to play Hero Wars: Dominion Era can get 100,000 coins and 100 emeralds to spend on in-game effects and perks. You also get 10 free EXP Potions to help you earn experience points and upgrade your character quickly, and a powerful Mage hero named Lian, who can join your team and help you on your adventure.

Game modes

(Image credit: Nexter)

Hero Wars: Dominion Era is an epic online fantasy roleplaying game with PvP (player versus player) ranked battles where you earn rewards and climb the leaderboards, plus a huge campaign that sees you battling foes and annihilating bosses over 15 chapters and 218 missions.

Meanwhile, Guild Wars mode offers you the chance to join a guild and participate in cooperative battles against other guilds to prove your dominance. Also, keep an eye out for regular special events that offer unique challenges and rewards.

Character building

(Image credit: Nexter)

Hero Wars: Dominion Era is packed full of memorable Characters that will help (or hinder) your adventure – and their stats and class can dramatically change the way you play the game.

For example, Tank characters absorb damage and protect teammates with their high health and defensive abilities.

Meanwhile, Damage Dealers focus on dealing heavy damage to enemy heroes, helping secure quick victories. Support class characters provide healing and buffs to allies, maintaining team health and boosting performance, and then there are Control class characters, which can be used to disrupt enemy strategies through crowd control abilities like stuns.

Combat

(Image credit: Nexter)

Combat in Hero Wars: Dominion Era involves a combination of strategy and timing. Each hero possesses a unique set of abilities that can be activated at the right moment to turn the tide of battle.

Using your knowledge of each hero's strengths and weaknesses you can create powerful synergies and defeat your opponents.

There are also daily bonuses which give you important resources such as gold and Hero Soul Stones (used to upgrade the power levels of your heroes) – so make sure you claim those each day to help you with your campaign progress.

Hero Wars Community

(Image credit: Nexter)

The Hero Wars: Dominion Era community is a vibrant and friendly group of enthusiasts sharing strategies, discussing updates, and engaging in ‘friendly’ competition.

Joining the community provides the opportunity to learn from experienced players, find new teammates, and make friends from around the world.

All-in-all Hero Wars: Dominion Era is a must-try for anyone seeking an entertaining and engaging RPG experience, and because it's free - and all you need is a web browser - it means pretty much anyone can play.

Its diversity of heroes, challenging gameplay, and enjoyable game modes, means it’s something you’ll likely keep dipping into - so what are you waiting for? Fire up your web browser, head to the Hero Wars: Dominion Era website and sign up (and remember to claim those free bonuses as well!).