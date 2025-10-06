OpenAI and AMD announce multibillion-dollar partnership — AMD to supply 6 gigawatts in chips, OpenAI could get up to 10% of AMD shares in return

A landmark deal.

OpenAI and AMD have announced a multibillion-dollar partnership that will see the companies collaborate on AI data centers powered by AMD processors. OpenAI has committed to purchasing 6 gigawatts of AMD chips, starting with the MI450 next year. That will be done either by purchasing the chips directly from AMD or through cloud computing partners. AMD CEO Lisa Su told the WSJ that the deal would generate tens of billions of dollars in revenue for AMD over the next five years.

The two companies are not disclosing the exact financial details of the deals. However, AMD emphasized that each "per gigawatt" of capacity is worth tens of billions of dollars, so it's possible the deal is worth upwards of $60 billion.

OpenAI will use AMD's chip for inference in order to cope with skyrocketing demand. "It’s hard to overstate how difficult it’s become... We want it super fast, but it takes some time." OpenAI's Sam Altman said to WSJ.

"We are thrilled to partner with OpenAI to deliver AI compute at massive scale," said Dr. Lisa Su, chair and CEO, AMD. "This partnership brings the best of AMD and OpenAI together to create a true win-win enabling the world’s most ambitious AI buildout and advancing the entire AI ecosystem."

The first deployment will be 1 gigawatt worth of MI450 chips, scheduled for the second half of 2026. Altman said the AI buildout has reached a phase "where the entire industry’s got to come together and everybody’s going to do super well," not only on chips and data centers, but also further down the supply chain too.

Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.

  • A Stoner
    Once the bubble bursts, what can these AI servers be converted to doing efficiently and effectively? I sure hope there is something they can be repurposed to.
  • TerryLaze
    Now it makes much more sense why AMD seeks to manufacture at intel FABs.

    While AI might be overhyped now it's not a bubble that will burst, AI is here to stay for good (or bad)
    Nvidia also received $5 billion in Intel stock as part of the deal.
    In the link you linked:
    Additionally, Nvidia will buy $5 billion in Intel common stock at $23.28 per share
    Which one is it?
  • jp7189
    What we're seeing now is the race to capture the market. There will be winners and losers, but those who want a shot have to spend big.
