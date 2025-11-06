3D-printed PS5 mod squeezes console into tiny 6-liter case, drastically improves performance — custom cooling solution slashes temps and power draw

The creator of the Tiny PS5, Not From Concentrate, has announced a new initiative, the Tiny PS5 Redux. In its most recent installment, which offers guidance on reducing the size of your PlayStation 5, the YouTube channel has supplied a comprehensive tutorial, including a parts list and 3D-printable files, available for $10, enabling you to replicate the Tiny PS5 Redux.

The Tiny PS5 Redux is comparatively less extravagant than the water-cooled PS5 Slim from several years prior, yet it is more practical. Nonetheless, the project is still a challenging undertaking due to the significant time and financial resources required. Beyond repurposing the PlayStation 5's existing hardware, it is necessary to procure additional components, such as a CPU air cooler, cooling fans, and a FlexATX power supply. This project is exclusively compatible with the CFI-1215A and CFI-1215B models of the PlayStation 5. Nevertheless, one advantage of 3D printing is that you can modify the design to accommodate other revisions of the PlayStation 5.

The project fundamentally converts the PlayStation 5 into a portable mini-PC, featuring a high-quality exterior with a premium aluminum body and a Cerakote finish. Cerakote, a ceramic-based coating, is frequently utilized in firearms for its protective properties against corrosion and impacts. Although it increases the overall project cost, it is an excellent choice for safeguarding the exterior of the Tiny PS5 Redux, particularly when it is frequently transported between locations.

As its name suggests, the primary goal of the Tiny PS5 Redux is to reduce the PlayStation 5's size so it's easier to carry around. The device has a volume of six liters, which is 19% more compact than the PlayStation 5 Slim and up to 43% smaller than the original PlayStation 5.

The Tiny PS5 Redux is not only more portable but also incorporates several enhancements, including improved heat dissipation and wireless connectivity. The PlayStation 5's PCB is positioned between two custom-printed heat sink plates. Additionally, a low-profile Alpenföhn Black Ridge CPU cooler, equipped with two slim 120mm Noctua Chromax fans, maintains optimal thermal performance for the custom AMD 6nm Obreron SoC. Cool air enters the device through the rear, while three 60mm Noctua fans expel hot air through the side panel.

The original antennas on the PlayStation 5 are located within the Tiny PS5 Redux, but they connect to a pair of external antennas to enhance connectivity. Due to spatial constraints, an M.2 extension cable links to a 3D-printed M.2 bracket, facilitating the use of the best PS5 SSDs with M.2 2280 support and a maximum capacity of up to 8TB. A 500W GaN power supply powers the Tiny PS5 Redux to ensure sufficient electrical provision.

According to the modder's benchmark results, the Tiny PS5 Redux pulled around 220W in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 with temperatures up to 50 degrees Celsius. It ran cooler and drew less power than the creator's original Tiny PS5 project (220 to 225W and 56 degrees Celsius) and a stock PlayStation 5 (230 to 235W and 59 degrees Celsius).

We are approaching the PlayStation 5's fifth anniversary in just one week. Although Sony has introduced numerous special, game-themed editions of the PlayStation 5, including the PlayStation 5 30th Anniversary Edition, the Tiny PS5 Redux is definitely in a class of its own. It's a great way to give your PlayStation 5 a distinctive makeover, provided you have the funds and access to the right equipment.

