Sony's 30th anniversary PS5, PS5 Pro, and Portal evoke nostalgia

Sony's PlayStation family of game consoles spans five generations and 30 years. To celebrate the anniversary of the launch of the original PlayStation in 1994, Sony on Thursday introduced a set of limited edition PlayStation consoles and accessories that come in the original dark gray color.

The new family of limited edition PlayStation consoles in the original dark grey color includes the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition console with a DualSense controller and a gray cover for disc drive as well as the PlayStation 5 Pro 2 TB system with a DualSense wireless controller, DualSense Edge wireless controller, DualSense Charging Station, and a gray cover for a disk drive.

These consoles will come bundled with various collector's items, including a USB Type-C cable designed to look like the original PlayStation controller connector housing, cable ties, stickers, a poster, and even a paper clip.

Sony has not announced pricing of the limited edition consoles and Portal Remote Player for PS5, but keeping in mind that the PS5 Pro limited edition will come bundled with the DualSense Edge premium controller and all of the consoles will include collector's items, expect them to cost more than a typical PS5 and PS5 Pro.

Also, Sony said that it will produce only 12,300 limited edition PlayStation5 Pro systems in dark grey for the whole world, so these are going to be rare birds (expect them on eBay from scalpers).

Sony will also offer its PlayStation Portal Remote Player for PS5 in the original gray color for those who play on the go, as well as DualSense Edge controller, and DualSense controller in the same color scheme.

The PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection will be released on November 21. In regions where direct.playstation.com is available (U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, Italy and Austria), customers with a PlayStation Network account can pre-order everything except the PS5 Digital Limited Edition starting September 26. The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle will be available for pre-order starting October 10.