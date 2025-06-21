MSI announces beautiful Toy Story 30th anniversary PC — plastered in branding from the GPU down to the CMOS battery

You've got a friend in PC—MSI has announced a new collection of Toy Story-themed PC components, sold as a complete prebuilt PC, bringing Pixar's first family to the gaming battle station. From the graphics card to the motherboard's CMOS battery, the DIY PC is plastered in Toy Story branding and will be available only in Taiwan for a very limited time.

The MAG PANO Toy Story Edition PC bundle includes Toy Story versions of the MSI PANO 110R case, RTX 5070 Gaming Trio GPU, Z890 Gaming Plus motherboard, 850W MAG A850GL power supply, and MAG CORELIQUID AIO cooler. The bundle also includes the Intel Core Ultra 5 245K, 32GB of Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 RAM, and MSI's Spatium M450 1TB SSD to complete the PC, though these lack the Toy Story livery.

Each of the five branded components is themed around a different major Toy Story character or object from the first two movies. The Woody-themed Z890 Gaming Plus motherboard is covered in heatsinks in Woody's trademark yellow and cow-print colors, plus Lenny the binoculars hiding out on the CMOS battery. The little green aliens of Pizza Planet make their appearance on the AIO cooler, bringing green, blue, and purple RGB lighting effects to the computer.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: MSI) (Image credit: MSI) (Image credit: MSI)

The Buzz Lightyear RTX 5070 Gaming Trio was displayed at MSI's Computex 2025 booth, where Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang signed it. Fittingly, Buzz's GPU is powered by the PSU bearing the mark of his father, the Emperor Zurg. Dramatic irony holds that this evil emperor-branded PSU will inevitably attempt to take its revenge on the Buzz Lightyear GPU, making it a very good thing that the build uses the RTX 5070 rather than a cable-melting prone RTX 5090.

MSI's MAG PANO 110R case is the final special component in the collection, designed to resemble the claw machine from the first Toy Story film. It's unclear how clicky and/or movable the joystick on its front panel is, but the case's bright colors and four included fans are a nice consolation prize in the likely event that the joystick is non-functional.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: MSI) (Image credit: MSI) (Image credit: MSI) (Image credit: MSI) (Image credit: MSI) (Image credit: MSI)

Other goodies included with the 500-unit box set include a set of building blocks spelling out "Toy Story", joined by a set of eight small Toy Story figurines based on characters from the four films, plus an official Disney plaque with a collector's number labelled from 1 to 500 and a set of themed magnets. The PC will ship fully assembled from the factory, with a one-year full warranty over the whole system, and a two-year warranty service for each component.

The brand-new PC will run buyers NT$ 79,900 ($2,700), and is limited to 500 units. It's now available for pre-order from MSI, with the first 50 buyers receiving 2,000 free LINE Pay points, connected to Taiwan's largest payment service. MSI's website leaves the fate of the Toy Story components for individual sale very vague, hinting that more e-tailers may sell the components shortly. The FAQ also shares that the parts are "currently" only available in Taiwan, hopefully hinting at a future international release.

