Get this 2TB high-performance SSD for just 6 cents per gigabyte — Samsung's excellent 990 Evo Plus is on sale for only $120 at Newegg

Solid-state drives are faster and more accessible than ever now, but finding a reliable drive that performs well without breaking the bank is still tricky. Thankfully, we've done the hard work for you—Samsung’s excellent 990 EVO Plus 2TB NVMe SSD has fallen back to just $119.99, nearly its lowest-ever price on Newegg. That’s a 32% discount from its usual $176 list price, making this one of the best value high-performance SSDs you can grab right now.

The 990 EVO Plus is built on Samsung’s 236-layer V-NAND TLC and powered by its proprietary Picolo controller. Despite being DRAM-less, it leverages Host Memory Buffer (HMB) and TurboWrite 2.0 to deliver speeds up to 7,250 MB/s read and 6,300 MB/s write, putting it within striking distance of Samsung’s flagship 990 Pro. Thanks to lower idle power draw and a nickel-coated controller for better thermals, it’s also an efficient choice for laptops and compact desktops.

In our testing, the 990 EVO Plus stood out as a capable drive for a wide range of workloads. Real-world usage shows little separation between it and the higher-end 990 Pro, even if synthetic benchmarks place the Pro ahead. The advertised read and write speeds also proved accurate during our runs, and thanks to Samsung’s updated V-NAND and controller, the drive also maintains impressively low idle power consumption — a clear benefit for portable systems and small builds. Whether handling bulk file transfers or running demanding benchmarks like CrystalDisk and 3DMark, the 990 EVO Plus delivered steady, dependable results.

Future-proofing is another highlight with this drive as it supports both PCIe Gen4 x4 and PCIe Gen5 x2, ensuring strong compatibility for years to come. Add in Samsung’s Magician software for performance tuning, firmware updates, and drive health monitoring, and you’ve got a storage upgrade that’s reliable, fast, and built to last. For gamers, creators, or anyone looking to expand storage without overspending, the 990 EVO Plus 2TB at this price is a no-brainer.

