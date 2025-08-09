Enthusiast builds 'AMD gaming PC' entirely made of cardboard — specs include unreleased AMD 5800GT CPU, DDR8 RAM, PCIe 6.0 SSD, and 2,400W power supply

Reddit user Zestyclose-Salad-290 shared a video on the social media platform of someone, presumably the user, assembling a PC entirely made out of cardboard. In the video, you can see them building a Genshin Impact-themed system, featuring the newly introduced Ineffa character. It opens with what appears to be a micro-ATX motherboard featuring four RAM slots, two PCIe x1 slots, and two PCIe x16 slots. It also has one NVMe SSD slot, as well as what looks to be an AM4 CPU socket.

They unbox a fictitious AMD miHoYo 5800GT CPU, complete with a protective plastic cover, and install it on the cardboard motherboard. They then add a cardboard mounting bracket that uses four real screws to keep it in place. Afterwards, an 8TB ‘PCIe 6.0’ SSD was installed on the system, with a cardboard SSD heatsink cover screwed into place. They also added two ‘DDR8’ 64GB RAM modules with LED strips, for a total of 128GB RAM. With all these ‘components’ in place, they then installed a cardboard heatsink with a single rotating fan and connected it to the cardboard motherboard. We also see a cardboard GPU, which apparently features a dual eight-pin power connector.

With that complete, they revealed a cardboard PC case that will take it all in. But before they added the motherboard build, they also installed a ‘128TB’ hard drive and a ‘2400-watt’ power supply. Once everything was in place, they plugged the power cable into the cardboard PSU and hit the power button. This turned on the cardboard fan and its RGB lights on the CPU heatsink, as well as lighting up the LEDs on the cardboard RAM. To top it all off, they added a working vacuum cleaner to the front of the PC case and created a small cardboard display showcasing some Genshin Impact clips.

We can only salute the effort that went into this build. Although it’s not a real PC, the size, details, and PC-building procedure that went into making this video are spot on, except for the inclusion of PCIe 6.0 SSD and DDR8 RAM. The only thing that the creator might have missed is adding thermal paste to the CPU — but, honestly, how much thermal paste does a cardboard processor need?

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.