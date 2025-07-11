This $5000 Prime Day PC build is fit for Jensen Huang — the more you buy, the more you save

This Prime Day season has been a target-rich environment for putting together great PC builds at great prices. We've already built a 1440p gaming rig with a Ryzen 7 7800X3D and a surprisingly awesome sub-$800 build that still manages to squeeze in a Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB.

Now it's time to turn our attention to the high end. Amazon has discounts running on the Editor's Choice-winning Ryzen 9 9950X3D CPU, and B&H is still discounting the PNY Epic-X ARGB RTX 5090 to just $2649 right now. With those discounts at hand, we set out to put together a parts list fit for a king—or at least one fit for CEOs of companies with $4 trillion market caps.

When you're spending $5000 on a PC, you generally have to be particular about the workloads you expect it to run, but this system really can do it all. You can enjoy high-refresh-rate gaming at your leisure with the one-two punch of an RTX 5090 and Ryzen 9 9950X3D, then turn around and crush productivity or coding work with 16 cores, 32 threads, and 96GB of DDR5-6000 RAM. 4TB of SSD storage and an ROG Strix X870-A motherboard absolutely bristling with high-speed USB ports ensure that you'll never be kept waiting.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D: was $699 now $662 at Amazon All-Time Low Price! The Ryzen 9 9950X3D can do it all. With 16 cores, 32 threads, and a 96MB helping of L3 thanks to AMD's 3D V-Cache technology, this processor is as proficient for games as it is for productivity.

Save 12% PNY GeForce RTX 5090 Epic-X ARGB Overclocked Triple Fan: was $3,000 now $2,649 at BHPhoto The GeForce RTX 5090 is the king of gaming graphics cards, but prices usually demand a royal treasury to finance the privilege.



This PNY GeForce RTX 5090 still isn't cheap, but B&H's 12% discount is a better offer than most we've seen involving rebates or gift cards from other retailers. $2649 is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this class of card, too.

G.Skill Ripjaws M5 Neo 96GB (2x48GB) DDR5-6000 : $309 at Newegg G.Skill's Ripjaws M5 Neo 96GB DDR5-6000 kit isn't on sale, but it's a great price for a massive DDR5 kit in white (to match the rest of our parts). 6000 MT/s EXPO speeds are a great match for the Ryzen 9 9950X3D.

Save 32% Corsair iCUE 5000D Airflow: was $219 now $149 at Amazon To cool an RTX 5090 and Ryzen 9 9950X3D, you need a roomy case with great airflow and plenty of space for a 360mm CPU cooler. That's just what the iCUE 5000D Airflow provides. Its sharp white look, included fans, and spacious interior make it a great match for this build.

Save 10% Corsair HX1500i (2025) 80 Plus Platinum power supply: was $389 now $349 at Amazon To power everything in this system, we turn to Corsair's HX1500i (2025) fully modular PSU. This beast of a unit has the capacity to run everything in this system flat-out, all at once, with headroom to spare. Its massive fan and 80 Plus Platinum efficiency ensure that things should stay cool and quiet, too.

With gobs of CPU and GPU power, a clean white theme, RGB LEDs aplenty, a roomy, stylish case, and a rock-solid power supply, we think it's hard to do much better than this build for the deep-pocketed enthusiast. Sure, you can start looking at Threadripper CPUs and RTX Pro 6000 graphics power if you need even more compute on tap, but that's truly territory for those who already know.

We're in the final hours of Prime Day, so if these top-of-the-line components strike your fancy, hop on these discounts before they disappear.

