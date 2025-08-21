Seagate IronWolf Pro 12TB drops to just $19 per TB — priced just $10 more than the 8TB for a limited time

If you’re looking to expand your NAS (or you’re building a new one), the 12TB Seagate IronWolf Pro is currently on sale at Newegg . This hard drive is currently at $229.99, giving you an 8% discount. Although that might not sound like much, it’s still $20 off its retail price, making it a better deal than the 8TB version, which currently sells for just $10 less. This puts the price of storage at less than 2 cents per gigabyte, allowing you to expand your capacity without breaking the bank.

Seagate IronWolf Pro 12TB ST12000NT001: was $249 now $229 at Newegg This 12TB hard drive offers great value, as it’s now just $10 more than the 8TB variant. It uses CMR technology, giving you faster read and write speeds and better reliability than cheaper SMR drives. Read more ▼

Seagate’s IronWolf Pro hard drives are designed for longevity and offer better warranty support than more mainstream storage. Even though they’re not as fast as the best SSDs you can buy today , you typically don’t need blazing-fast storage if you primarily use your NAS for backups, archiving, or as personal cloud storage.

Still, this hard drive can outperform some of its competitors, especially with its use of Conventional Magnetic Recording (CMR) technology, which is much faster than cheaper models that use Shingled Magnetic Recording (SMR). A CMR drive will be faster to move files from your device to your personal server. Aside from this, Seagate says that CMR allows the IronWolf Pro to perform consistently 24/7 — a crucial feature for a device that’s expected to run without you needing to think about it.

The hard drive is rated for up to 550TB per year, allowing you to completely read and/or write over the drive 45 times annually. IronWolf Pro drives also have a 2.5-million-hour mean time between failures, translating to more than 285 years of average lifespan. Finally, Seagate offers a five-year limited warranty for this drive, alongside a complimentary three-year Rescue Data Recovery Services, just in case you run into an issue.

If all this is what you’re looking for and then some, you should grab the deal right now. Newegg’s sale is on for just a few hours, so you might miss it if you hesitate and change your mind later. And given that this particular listing is directly from Newegg, you know you’re buying a genuine hard drive and avoiding getting hit by fraudulent copies that come from shady retailers.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.