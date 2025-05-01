Microsoft hikes prices of Xbox consoles, controllers, headsets, and games worldwide - cites market conditions and price of development

News
By published

Prices are being raised worldwide.

Microsoft
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft on Thursday announced price hikes for its latest Xbox Series S and Series X consoles, their controllers, headsets, and even first-party games amid "market conditions" and rising development costs. As a result, an Xbox Series X console now costs $599.99/€599.99, the base controller is priced at $64.99/€64.99, and a first party game launched this holiday will carry a price tag of $79.99. Xbox Game Pass is not seeing an increase. 

"As of May 1, we have adjusted recommended retailer pricing for our consoles and controllers worldwide. We also expect to adjust the pricing of some of our new, first-party games [which could be played both on Xbox and PC] starting this holiday season to $79.99," a statement by Microsoft reads.

The Xbox Series X with 1TB of storage now costs $599.99, an increase of $100. The more premium Xbox Series X with a 2TB SSD and in Galaxy Black color is now listed at $729.99, up $130 from its original price. The Xbox Series X without an Ultra HD Blu-ray drive also got a $100 hike and is now priced at $549.99. The 512GB Xbox Series S is raised by $80 to $379.99, while the 1TB version is priced at $429.99.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
New prices of Xbox game consoles after price hikes

Console

New price in the U.S.

New price in Europe

New price in the U.K.

Xbox Series S 512

$379.99

€349.99

£299.99

Xbox Series S 1TB

$429.99

€399.99

£349.99

Xbox Series X Digital

$549.99

€549.99

£449.99

Xbox Series X

$599.99

€599.99

£499.99

Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition

$729.99

€699.99

£589.99

Accessories are also now more expensive. The base wireless controller is now $64.99, and the wireless headset has moved up to $119.99. Select upcoming first-party game titles will be priced at $79.99 during the holiday season, an increase of $10 over most previous releases and in-line with Nintendo's pricing for Mario Kart World. 

These price changes affect not only the U.S., where newly imposed import tariffs are set to affect prices, but also Australia, Europe, the U.K. and other countries. Microsoft cites increasing development costs as well as ongoing trade policy uncertainties for its price raises.

"We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration given market conditions and the rising cost of development. Looking ahead, we continue to focus on offering more ways to play more games across any screen and ensuring value for Xbox players."

Despite these price increases, Xbox Game Pass subscription pricing will remain unchanged for the time being, perhaps, because Microsoft previously raised console and subscription prices in mid-2024, less than a year ago. Before that, it slightly adjusted subscription prices in June, 2023.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.

TOPICS
Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

More about xbox

Xbox announces 'Copilot for Gaming' AI assistant — early access coming to Xbox mobile app, more details to come at GDC 2025

Asus rumored to launch Xbox handheld in 2025 — OEM working with Microsoft to 'unify' Windows and Xbox libraries

Despite Nvidia claims, Chinese smugglers have used live lobsters and fake baby bumps to traffic chips
See more latest
8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • papaspud
    I want to hear how the tariffs made them raise prices on games- should be good. Sounds like they are just using this to raise prices which will never come back down.
    Reply
  • TechieTwo
    IME lots of companies in many industries use "tariffs" as a means to price gouge U.S. consumers. It's disgraceful and not at all what tariffs are imposed for. When consumers vote with their wallet unscrupulous purveyors get the message.
    Reply
  • ohio_buckeye
    Mostly I game on pc. I still have my Xbox series s though. I play the college football game on it and may get a couple of other games but mostly I’m on pc. Had they had college football 26 on pc likely would sell the Xbox. But since they don’t oh well. I just cancelled game pass a couple of days ago. Can get most games on Steam and can run a cable to my 55 inch TV if I wanted as I do have the Xbox controller dongle for my pc so my controllers would work with pc just fine.
    Reply
  • DS426
    Increasing development costs? For years-old Xbox models? Nope, not that development cost, unless they are talking about front-loading the costs of the new handheld and next Xbox generation on current customers.

    This is why SMB's and startups need to have great conditions for fostering their establishment and growth as the only thing most of these mega corps are innovating on is ways to "increase shareholder value."
    Reply
  • TerryLaze
    DS426 said:
    Increasing development costs? For years-old Xbox models? Nope, not that development cost, unless they are talking about front-loading the costs of the new handheld and next Xbox generation on current customers.

    This is why SMB's and startups need to have great conditions for fostering their establishment and growth as the only thing most of these mega corps are innovating on is ways to "increase shareholder value."
    Development cost for games, since they will now be $80.
    Reply
  • TheSecondPower
    The Xbox Series X launched in November 2020 for $500. That's $614 in today's dollars, and nearly three times the inflation rate of the same period of time before launch.
    Reply
  • umeng2002_2
    Vote with your wallet. They'll reduce prices if units don't move.
    Reply
  • TerryLaze
    umeng2002_2 said:
    Vote with your wallet. They'll reduce prices if units don't move.
    When did units of xbox last move?!
    Also, economy of scale, the fewer they sell the higher they have to set the price to break even/make the money they want/whatever you think.

    The whole push of MS is towards xbox as a service anyway.
    I doubt MS even cares if nobody buys an actual console ever again, I might be wrong but that's the feeling I'm getting.
    IYBSNQLsBKkView: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IYBSNQLsBKk
    Reply
Most Popular
A lobster on the beach.
Despite Nvidia claims, Chinese smugglers have used live lobsters and fake baby bumps to traffic chips
Boox Mira Pro (Color)
Boox debuts 23.5-inch color E ink monitor with 1800p resolution and $1,900 price tag
Penguin + Excel
Developer gets Linux running inside Microsoft Excel, 'mostly for fun'
xMEMS Labs micro cooling fan
Tiny cooling fan-on-a-chip designed for phones to be deployed in AI data centers
Wyze Cam Floodlight 2
Wyze gets $255K tariff bill for $167k worth of floodlights
8Bitdo SN30 Pro Wireless Bluetooth Controller
8BitDo backs down after blaming tariffs for suspension of China warehouse shipments to the U.S.
Stock image of a data center
UK company allegedly paid $4m in bribes to secure Microsoft data center construction contract
The Buffalo HD-SKL &#039;skeleton hard disk&#039;
Buffalo celebrates 50yr anniversary with a limited edition 'skeleton' transparent hard disk
AMD RDNA 4 HERO
Tipster claims AMD's RX 9060 XT 8GB is planned to launch at Computex — Dismisses cancellation rumors
TSMC
TSMC SVP Kevin Zhang opens up on process technology development & evolving demands: Interview