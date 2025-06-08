Microsoft 'Xbox PC' branding surfaces in game dev publicity materials — Xbox App also sees big changes
Microsoft is gearing up for an offensive on SteamOS.
Signs of Microsoft’s efforts to bring its Windows and Xbox platforms closer together have started appearing online. Case in point, the just-dropped YouTube trailer for MIO: Memories In Orbit shows the game’s availability on both Steam and "Xbox PC." Microsoft’s press release for Gears of War: Reloaded also mentioned that it's coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PlayStation 5, and Steam this summer. This shows how the company is pushing for gamers to use the Xbox app on their gaming PCs instead of just installing a title directly, with Redmond aiming squarely at Steam.
Aside from these mentions, the Xbox App also received a massive change — Xbox users can now see their Xbox console games in the Xbox app library on their PCs. The Verge believes that this was intentional on the part of Microsoft to “closely combine its Xbox and Windows stores.”
While the Nintendo Switch pioneered modern handheld consoles (with the Switch 2 dropping in stores a few days ago), Steam Deck revolutionized it in 2022 when it allowed gamers to play their favorite PC games on such a portable device while running SteamOS. Other PC manufacturers soon followed suit, with Asus, Lenovo, MSI, and even Zotac launching their own competitors. All of them used Windows 11 — until Lenovo launched the Legion Go S With SteamOS.
This console ditched Windows in favor of Valve’s Linux-based operating system, so it’s normal for one to think that this would primarily be a Steam Deck competitor. But since the Legion Go S is also available with Microsoft’s OS, reviewers were able to compare the performance of both devices with the same specifications. Some initial reviews claimed that the Valve-powered device could outperform by Windows-powered version by as much as 75%. Although not surprising, the results probably still alarmed Microsoft, with reports saying the company shelved its work on a first-party Xbox handheld to focus on revamping Windows 11 portable performance.
To be fair, Microsoft has already had something like this in the works for months (or maybe even years) now. News leaked that Asus has been working on Project Kennan, a handheld gaming console that will carry the Xbox brand and has been more closely integrated with Xbox Game Pass. The OEM even dropped a teaser a couple of days before Nintendo launched the Switch 2, although details about the actual console are still sparse. Nevertheless, we expect it to arrive in late 2025, which is the likely reason why we’re starting to see Xbox PC logos on game launches.
The Microsoft Xbox Series X|S is sorely lagging behind the Sony PlayStation 5 in sales, with the PS5 estimated to have sold over 75 million units — more than double the Xbox Series X|S’s total of over 33 million units. Windows is still king in PC gaming, but its leadership is being threatened by SteamOS. Most desktop and laptop gamers still stick with Windows, even though you can install SteamOS on your PC (but it isn't mainstream gaming desktop ready, as yet). However, handheld gamers now have an option between Windows and SteamOS on the same device, and this likely has kept Microsoft and Xbox executives awake at night.
SteamOS has proven to be faster than Windows and that's knowing when the vast majority of games are running in the compatibility translation layer. There's still a lot of overhead and wins that can be gained through direct native ports and other things on the Linux side.
On the Windows side, Microsoft has to contend with bloat that goes back decades, which they compounded by turning Windows into adware that shows people the latest 99-cent deals at Amazon and now coupled with the highly unpopular Recall which is a sop to its business customers so that Windows can snitch on WFH people.
We are at a deep inflection point here. It makes perfect sense to have a dedicated gaming OS just for the purpose that is significantly leaner and tailored for that consuming audience.
If Microsoft really wants to push what is running on the XBox into a little bit more of a general use, they have to know that that's going to eat away at Windows itself. Would that make XBox OS into a sort of a distro? If they're going to keep to the mainline Windows, what are they going to do about the built in advertisements that Windows is now larded up with? Are they going to have to ditch Recall so soon?
Kind of seems like Microsoft can't serve two masters here. They have to pick one and lose the other. Business or gamers.
I don't know if there is anybody that has looked into this and did any actual comparisons so this is just a guess.
Windows comes in home enterprise education and pro versions already, xbox could just be one more version you get to choose from during installation.
Also have you used an xbox/ps lately?! It's basically just as bad as windows at having ads since your homepage and the whole UI is one big add for the store.
From what I understand, there is minimal to almost zero real overhead from the way wine works. The many games from my collection I've played since I've been on Linux have always felt far smoother in terms of frame pacing, as well as higher average fps. There are plenty of benchmarks with data available online to back this up. And I'm just on Ubuntu - other distros can be even faster.
Also, the only game I can't seem to play on Linux is Forkknife 🤪 Let me get my small violin...