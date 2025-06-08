Asus partners with Microsoft launch first Xbox gaming handhelds, the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X

After numerous reports and speculation, Microsoft has finally come up with its very first Xbox handheld. Well, sort of. The company has paired up with Asus to launch the new ROG Xbox Ally and the ROG Xbox Ally X at its ongoing Xbox Games Showcase. Both models feature an updated design that includes large, contoured grips similar to those found on an Xbox controller.

In fact, that’s the route both companies are taking. According to Asus, they have worked on the feedback received for the original ROG Ally and Ally X, and went ahead to create this fusion that is part ROG Ally and part Xbox controller. It also includes an updated textured pattern as well as impulse triggers that add haptic feedback to the trigger buttons.

Asus also claims that the new ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X are the most ‘comfortable and immersive’ handhelds that they’ve ever built, even though they are thicker and slightly heavier compared to the previous ROG Ally models, as well as the Steam Deck. The joysticks are similar to the original ROG Ally X, and even the button layout seems similar, apart from the addition of a new dedicated Xbox button near the left joystick. This can be used to bring up the Game Bar, which has been updated to be more useful on a handheld device.

Notably, the launch coincides with AMD’s latest announcement, where it added two new models to its Ryzen Z2 series of processors. The new ROG Xbox Ally X will be powered by the latest Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme chipset, which features an 8-core/16-thread CPU, 16 RDNA 3.5 graphics cores, and an NPU capable of offering up to 50 TOPS of AI compute power. It will also feature 24GB of LPDDR5X-8000 memory, a 1TB M.2 2280 SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.4.

The I/O port layout is pretty much the same as last year's model, although one of the two USB Type-C ports on the ROG Xbox Ally X is now upgraded to USB 4. As for the battery, there’s an 80Wh unit, which should last longer than most handheld devices on the market.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications ROG Xbox Ally ROG Xbox Ally X Display 7-inch (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9 120Hz refresh rate FreeSync Premium Corning Gorilla Glass Victus + DXC Anti-Reflection 7-inch (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9 120Hz refresh rate FreeSync Premium Corning Gorilla Glass Victus + DXC Anti-Reflection CPU AMD Ryzen Z2 A AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme Memory 16GB LPDDR5X-6400 24GB LPDDR5X-8000 Storage 512GB M.2 2280 SSD 1TB M.2 2280 SSD I/O -2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0-1x UHS-II microSD card reader -1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack -1x USB4 Type-C with DisplayPort 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0, Thunderbolt 4 compatible-1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0 -1x UHS-II microSD card reader -1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack Wireless connectivity Wi-Fi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth 5.4 Battery 60Wh 80Wh Operating system ﻿Windows 11 Home ﻿Windows 11 Home Weight 670g 715g

On the other hand, the ROG Xbox Ally appears to be a budget-friendly option, as it is powered by the entry-level Ryzen 2 A processor. The chip features a 4-core/8-thread CPU based on AMD’s aging Zen 2 architecture, 8 RDNA 2 graphics cores, and a configurable TDP ranging from 6 to 20W. It also comes with slower 16GB LPDDR5X-6400 memory, a 512GB M.2 2280 SSD, and a smaller 60Wh battery.

Asus hasn’t made any changes to the display, hence you get the same 7-inch display as the ROG Ally X, offering a 1080 resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, and support for VRR and FreeSync Premium.

As for the software, the ROG Xbox Ally devices will power directly into an Xbox view. However, you continue to get Windows 11 underneath with minor refinements. This means that one should be able to install other game launchers, such as Steam and Epic Games, among others. There is an updated ROG Armoury Crate Special Edition software, while quick access to settings and customizable widgets will also be available within Game Bar.



Pricing has not been confirmed, but both models be available during the holiday season in 28 countries including Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Eventually, it will be launched in other regions where the original ROG Ally models are currently sold.

