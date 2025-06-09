Xbox Series X|S expansion card from Seagate now comes in 4TB — quadruple your storage for $499

Seagate has today unveiled a brand new monster 4TB version of its Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S, available to gamers now at the eye-watering price of $499.99.

Seagate has previously offered the 1TB and 2TB variants of its expansion cards for some time. In the age of the huge AAA title that takes up all your hard drive space (Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 pushes 400GB if you tick all the boxes), downloading, deleting, and redownloading titles as you play can be exhausting.

Seagate's Expansion Card drastically increases the overall storage of your Xbox console so you can stuff it full of games to your heart's content, knowing that there'll always be something you want to play at hand. Probably. What's more, having more storage can ensure that vital automatic updates to your games aren't stalled by a lack of hard drive space, a woe all too familiar.

Like its smaller siblings, the new 4TB Storage Expansion Card, the drives are a seamless match for the Xbox Series X|S' internal drives, running at the same speed and performance. Crucially, these drives are better than your average external hard drive for Xbox, because you can play the games directly from the hard drive without transferring them to your Xbox's internal SSD, a novelty reflected in the massive price tag.

All of Seagate's expansion cards work exclusively with Microsoft's Xbox Velocity Architecture, which delivers speedier load times of textures for more immersive gameplay. What's more, running backwards-compatible games from previous generations will usually yield better performance than the original console, another nice boost.

The 4TB model boasts the same exact dimensions as the 1TB and 2TB models, as well as the same 128MB cache.

As mentioned, this luxury doesn't come cheap. The new 4TB Expansion Card costs $499.99, although there's a $70 saving at Best Buy in time for the launch just now. You can also find them at Amazon in the U.S., as well as at a host of UK retailers including Argos, Amazon, ebuyer, and Scan. Depending on your Xbox, that means the 4TB card costs the same as a 1TB Series X, or substantially more than even the beefier 1TB Series S. Still, quadrupling your storage is an enticing prospect.

