Seagate's 24TB External HDD USB storage drive drops to $279 ahead of Memorial Day sales — that's $11.60 per Terabyte

Storage enthusiasts should check out this deal on Seagate's large 24TB External HDD drive. Arriving in these pre-Memorial Day deals, this large storage option works out as only $11.60 per Terabyte. The option is also there to "shuck" these drives if you feel comfortable doing so, and install them in a NAS or home server. This will obviously void any limited warranties, plus your mileage may vary on what drive is inside the enclosure.

Available from Best Buy, you can save $50 on the list price of the Seagate Expansion Desktop 24TB HDD, now only $279. The large 24TB capacity means more room for your files, and with the USB 3.0 bandwidth, the transfer speeds won't be horrendous, although they will pale in comparison to more modern SSD speeds.

The Seagate Expansion external HDD comes in a rugged black plastic chassis measuring about 7x2x5 inches. The unit is designed to stand vertically, with small feet on the bottom and a power and USB cable connection on the rear. This unit needs external power to run, an AC power adapter is included in the packaging.

Seagate Expansion Desktop 24TB HDD: now $279 at Best Buy (was $329)

This discount is for the 24TB edition, but it comes in other capacities. It requires both a USB cable to connect and a power cable to operate. The purchase includes a limited manufacturer's warranty from Seagate.

Everything you need to set up this drive is included in the box with the Seagate Expansion HDD. Packaged inside is an 18-inch USB 3.0 cable and a power cable, and a power adapter. Also, with the purchase of this Seagate external HDD, you have the option of using Seagate's Rescue Data Recovery Services software for data backups.