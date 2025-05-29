20TB Seagate Exos X20 HDD is only $16 per Terabyte — massive Newegg discount deal

Capacity and reliability are the hallmarks of a good HDD, and if you're looking for the best hard drives to install in your NAS, then today's deal is definitely worth a look, especially at $16 per Terabyte. Seagate's Exos range of hard drives are designed for heavy usage and reliability, so you can expect to pay more than lower-specification drives, but, if they are in a deal like this, you don't have to.

Head to this deal page at Newegg and note the discount code offer for a massive $50. The Seagate Exos X20 20TB HDD is on a limited-time deal for just $329, but act quickly as there isn't much time left. Before applying the discount code SSES2666 for the $50 discount, the price of this HDD was $379, a significant reduction from the original $699 list price.

We reviewed the Seagate Exos X20 20TB HDD back in October 2022, and back then gave the drive an Editor's Choice award for its high storage capacity for a CMR drive, impressive HDD speed, and 5-year warranty. The biggest negative was the adoption price of $699, which has now dropped significantly.

20TB Seagate Exos X20: now $329 with promo code at Newegg (was $699)

This massive 20TB 7,200 RPM drive can store more than its fair share of data. It features 256MB of cache and is one of the fastest hard disk drives (HDDs) available. With Exos' reliability and a 550TB/Yr workload rating, this is a great pick for enterprise or NAS servers. Use code SSES2666 for a massive $50 discount.

The Exos X20 comes in this 20TB capacity with a 7200 RPM speed, and 256MB cache. Transfer speeds hit a sustained rate of 285 MB/s, with a MTBF 2.5million hours, and 550TB/Yr workload rating. All the while being supported with a 5-year limited warranty.