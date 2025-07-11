Get this 6TB External Hard Drive for an all-time low price of just $139 — Western Digital offers a massive $45 discount for Amazon Prime Day

Everyone needs storage and, just like your favorite food, you can never have enough of it. That's why we've got just the deal for you. In the fleeting hours of Amazon's Prime Day sale, you can get Western Digital's 6TB My Passport drive for just $139, saving you a cheeky $45 over its usual $185 price tag. WD is one of, if not the most, reliable names in storage, and their drives constantly make it in our roundups, so you can rest assured knowing that this is a worthwhile purchase.

Save $46 Western Digital My Passport 6TB Portable External HDD: was $185 now $139 at Amazon If you’re on the hunt for a new external hard drive, WD’s My Passport is an excellent choice. With a solid track record, password protection, and capacities that recently got bumped up to 6TB, it’s prepared to store a lot—if not all—of your data and keep it safe with 256-bit hardware encryption.

In our review, we praised the My Passport for its consistent performance across the board. Of course, it's a hard drive at the end of the day, so it can't match the speeds of even a slow SSD. That being said, it came scarily close to beating the Samsung T5 in PCMark and, for what it's worth, the 123 MB/s reads and 114 MB/s writes are plenty fast for a spinning platter. So, if it's cheap storage you're after, you won't find a better deal for 6 terabytes of it than with the My Passport. Did we mention it looks kind of cool with the blue color?

Moreover, if you're looking for something even cheaper without losing that mass storage appeal, we have another deal on an external drive that'll get you the same performance and specs, but for slightly less of a dent on your pocket. The WD 5TB Elements is a sleeker-looking portable HDD from the company that'll run you only $115, offering a $25 discount over its typical price tag of $140. It comes with a 3-year warranty and carries over the same 256-bit AES hardware encryption found on the My Passport, so your files can stay secure no matter where you take them.

Both of these hard drives are incredibly versatile and can offer a lot of functionality for gamers and professionals alike. You can keep your large AAA titles stored on here so you can take them anywhere with you, or your massive project files for that video you're working on. There's enough space here that even cinephiles can keep hundreds of movies stored for the perfect home theater experience. It might not be as fast as an SSD, but it's significantly cheaper and offers a safe and dependable solution to one of the most common tech problems we all face in our lives.

