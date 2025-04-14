Seagate's 28TB Expansion portable HDD drops to $329 — Massive storage for your desktop

Check out this great deal on one of the largest external HDDs on the market. Data backup enthusiasts rejoice — if you need a high-capacity storage option for your desktop, this large 28TB drive has plenty of space for you to store your pictures and videos, as well as a massive amount of any other data types. The Seagate Expansion drive is a large traditional hard disk drive contained in an external enclosure that requires its own power source. These external storage solutions are fantastic for storing data that doesn't require superfast transfer rates and are a convenient solution if you don't want to go down the NAS route. Some of these external HDD enclosures are good for shucking the drives out of, but do some research into what drives they contain, as shucking the drive will most certainly void the warranty.

You can save $60 on the list price of the Seagate Expansion Desktop 28TB HDD, now only $329 at Best Buy. The massive 28TB capacity means more room for your files, and with the USB 3.0 bandwidth, the transfer speeds will be fast enough for most storage and backup situations.

The 28TB Seagate Expansion HHD is housed in a rugged black plastic case that measures 7x2x5 inches with small feet on the bottom of the chassis. Power and USB cable connections are located at the rear of the drive, and this is where you will need to connect the external AC power adapter. Make sure you have ample power outlets available for connecting this device alongside your desktop PC or laptop.

Seagate Expansion Desktop 28TB HDD: now $329 at Best Buy (was $389)

This discount is for the 28TB edition, but the Seagate Expansion Desktop HDD also comes in other capacities, ranging from 8TB to this 28TB model. The drive requires both a USB cable to connect to your computer and a power cable to operate.

The Seagate Expansion Desktop 28TB HDD comes with an 18-inch USB 3.0 cable and a power cable included in the box. Accompanying the purchase of the Seagate drive is the option of using Seagate's Rescue Data Recovery Services software for data backups should the drive fail and you need to recover your precious data.

