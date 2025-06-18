Store all the things for less with this $10-per-terabyte deal on Seagate's 24TB BarraCuda hard drive

Don't believe what they tell you, bigger is most definitely better! Especially when it comes to available storage capacities. Popping up on Newegg's deal pages is this $50 discount on one of Seagate's massive 24TB hard disk drives. The drive in question (model no: ST24000DM001) is on sale for its lowest price in at least the last 30 days.

Today's deal is worth a look, especially at just $10 per Terabyte. Head to this Newegg link for the Seagate BarraCuda Compute 24TB HDD and pick up yours for just $249, a savvy saving of 16% from the original list price of $299.

The Seagate BarraCuda comes in the standard 3.5" metal chassis and is a CMR drive with a 512MB cache and 7,200 RPM disk spinning speed. A SATA 6Gb/s interface delivers the fastest available speeds for this kind of storage and is the standard for most PC and NAS setups. Its large capacity means you can store reams of data, including pictures and video files.

For similar prices, you can find external HDDs like the Seagate Expansion enclosure, which also comes in a 24TB capacity priced at $279. A lot of these drives are purchased and then "shucked" for the drive inside, but with this deal, you know exactly what drive you're getting and don't have to go through the hassle of shucking the unit and voiding all warranties on the drive.

Seagate's BarraCuda range of hard drives comes in several sizes, from a tiny 1TB drive to this 24TB monster. The BarraCuda drive is backed up by a 2-year limited warranty on parts and labor, which isn't as impressive as the 5-year warranty of the EXOS range, but you are paying a lot less for this drive.