Seagate's 26TB Expansion Desktop HDD has had its price slashed by $100 at Best Buy — now just $9.61 per TB

For lovers of large capacity storage solutions, we've spotted a rather generous deal on one of Seagate's large external HDDs. You may be a data backup enthusiast or just a casual user who feels the need for some backup storage of photos and videos as a tertiary redundancy solution. Whatever the use case, those who need high-capacity storage options to store their precious data can easily pick up this large 26TB drive and store a massive amount of data.

Best Buy's price drop means that you are saving a substantial $100 off the list price of Seagate's Expansion Desktop 26TB HDD, now only $249. The large 26TB capacity means plenty of room for your files and data, and with the USB 3.0 bandwidth, the transfer speeds are fast enough for the majority backup situations. So, if you want something to accompany a NAS setup, a stand-alone solution, or even to shuck, this Seagate external HDD deal may interest you.

Even though this external HDD uses USB Type-C (3.0 Gen 1) the hard drive is unsuitable for hosting the file installations for running your computer games. These more traditional hard disk drives in these external storage solutions are fantastic for storing large amounts data that doesn't require superfast transfer rates at a much more affordable price point, but cannot compete with the speeds of the latest solid state drives.

Seagate's Expansion Desktop external HDD is housed in a rugged black plastic chassis measuring about 7x2x5 inches. The case has small feet located on the bottom of the unit, with power and USB cable connections at the rear of the drive. The Seagate Expansion Desktop 26TB HDD comes with an 18-inch USB 3.0 cable and a power cable included in the box.

With any purchase of the Seagate Expansion Desktop HDD, you also have the option of using Seagate's Rescue Data Recovery Services software for data backups. There is also a one year parts and labor warranty.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.