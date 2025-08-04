Seagate's 26TB Expansion Desktop HDD has had its price slashed by $100 at Best Buy — now just $9.61 per TB

Aww shucks, this is one cost-effective way to get hold of a 26TB HDD for less.

For lovers of large capacity storage solutions, we've spotted a rather generous deal on one of Seagate's large external HDDs. You may be a data backup enthusiast or just a casual user who feels the need for some backup storage of photos and videos as a tertiary redundancy solution. Whatever the use case, those who need high-capacity storage options to store their precious data can easily pick up this large 26TB drive and store a massive amount of data.

Best Buy's price drop means that you are saving a substantial $100 off the list price of Seagate's Expansion Desktop 26TB HDD, now only $249. The large 26TB capacity means plenty of room for your files and data, and with the USB 3.0 bandwidth, the transfer speeds are fast enough for the majority backup situations. So, if you want something to accompany a NAS setup, a stand-alone solution, or even to shuck, this Seagate external HDD deal may interest you.

Seagate Expansion Desktop HDD 26TB
Seagate Expansion Desktop HDD 26TB: was $349 now $249 at Best Buy

The 26TB Seagate Expansion Desktop HDD comes in several capacities, ranging from 8TB to 28TB. The drive requires both a USB cable to connect to your computer and a power cable to operate.

Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.

Comments
  • SomeoneElse23
    The warranty is generally how long the manufacturer expects the device to last.

    26TB is a lot of space to die after a year.

    NTY
    Reply
  • ejolson
    So CMR or SMR?
    Reply