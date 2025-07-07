Seagate's iconic 24TB BarraCuda HDD is 18% off in this rival Prime Day sale, just $0.01 per GB — 16TB BarraCuda is also on sale

The flashiest M2 SSD might be the perfect answer to your custom build boot problems or expanding the storage of your PS5, but sometimes you just need a colossal amount of storage, as many terrabytes as you can possibly fit into a single 3.5-inch slot. Right now, at Newegg, you can score the legendary Seagate BarraCuda 24TB model for just $244, a cost of just $0.01 per GB. You can also opt for the smaller 16TB model, which is also on sale for only $194.

With its 7,200 RPM speeds, the Seagate BarraCuda won't be giving your SSD a run for its money anytime soon. Rather, this deal is all about volume, volume, volume. When it comes to 'cheap and deep' storage, this is as cheap, and indeed nearly as deep, as it gets. Both of these drives hit 190MB/s, which is plenty fast for an HDD.

Seagate BarraCuda 16TB ST16000DM001: was $209 now $194 at Newegg With the same 7,200 RPM, 190 MB/s and 512MB cache as the larger version, this is a slightly cheaper option if you think 24TB is a little over the top, but you still want enormous bang for your buck, again netting you 1GB for just $0.01.

Under the hood, you'll find premium Conventional Magnetic Recording (CMR) technology, which is significantly superior to Shingled Magnetic Recording (SMR) technology, as SMR is only marginally better than actual shingles, given its slow data transfer speeds.

As a reminder, you should only opt for an SMR drive if you are prepared to compromise speed to score a cheaper price. Unfortunately, that usually isn't the best tradeoff. No worries here, though, as both of these deals are for premium CMR drives.

You're getting decent protection, too, thanks to a two-year warranty courtesy of Seagate.

We are working hard to find the best computer hardware deals for you this Amazon Prime Day. If you're looking for more savings, check out our Amazon Prime Day deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.