Seagate's monstrous BarraCuda 24TB hard drive on sale for only one cent per gigabyte — drops back to Prime Day pricing at $250

Newegg has Seagate's 24 TB BarraCuda on sale for only $249.99, shaving off $50 from its original price, meaning it has now dropped down to its insanely low Primed Day pricing.

Tech and food share something in common; just like you can never have enough cheese, you can never have enough storage. While SSDs are the norm these days, they still can't quite match the cost savings of a spinning drive, especially if you need a lot of capacity. As such, we bring you an insane deal today for a hard drive that's on sale for a limited time. Those are some decent savings on their own, but—when you do the math—it comes out to just a cent per gigabyte, which is where the offer becomes truly enticing.

Seagate’s BarraCuda series has long built a reputation for dependable performance, delivering consistent speeds of 7,200 RPM. It’s not here to outpace your SSD, but rather to offer sheer capacity at an attractive price. For those seeking “cheap and deep” storage, few options match this value—this drive reaches up to 190MB/s, which is more than respectable for a hard drive. In our review of its 8 TB variant, we saw it consume the least amount of power among all hard drives, which is another plus.

Inside, this drive uses high-quality Conventional Magnetic Recording (CMR) technology—far better than the slower Shingled Magnetic Recording (SMR) approach, which often feels like its namesake when it comes to transfer speeds. SMR only makes sense if you’re willing to sacrifice performance for a lower price, a compromise that rarely pays off. Thankfully, that’s not the case here as it features premium CMR tech, along with a two-year Seagate warranty for added peace of mind.