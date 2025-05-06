'World's First' encrypted 26TB hard disk debuts with diskAshur DT3 and DT2 models

Secure data storage manufacturer iStorage has announced new versions of its encrypted desktop hard drives, the diskAshur DT3 and diskAshur DT2. Both drives offer PIN authentication and hardware-level encryption. They will now be available with up to 26TB capacity, making them suitable for users looking for high-capacity storage with enhanced security measures.

The diskAshur DT3 is notably the world's first encrypted hard drive currently undergoing certification for FIPS 140-3 Level 3, an updated U.S. standard for cryptographic security. For context, FIPS 140-2 certified drives (like the diskAshur DT2) are currently the standard for securing sensitive data across sectors like government, defense, finance, and healthcare.

However, FIPS 140-2 is expected to be phased out by September 2026 in favor of FIPS 140-3. The new standard is said to offer improved security features such as tamper resistance, enhanced encryption, better key management, and protection against side-channel attacks, at the same time aligning with global regulations like GDPR and HIPAA.

The diskAshur DT3 is also TAA compliant and features FIPS PUB 197-validated AES-XTS 256-bit hardware encryption and a Common Criteria EAL5+ certified secure microprocessor. On the other hand, the diskAshur DT2 is also quite secure, featuring a Common Criteria EAL5+ certified microprocessor and accreditations from NCSC CPA, FIPS 140-2 Level 3, NLNCSA BSPA, and NATO Restricted.

(Image credit: iStorage)

Both drives are platform and device-independent, meaning that they work with all operating systems and don’t require any software to operate. Additionally, the drives feature a wear-resistant, epoxy-coated keypad designed to conceal key usage patterns to prevent potential attackers from identifying frequently used keys.

iStorage first introduced the diskAshur DT3 and DT2 models last year, initially offering capacities of up to 24TB. The DT3 comes equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port and delivers read and write speeds of up to 290 MB/s and 284 MB/s, respectively. The DT2, while using a USB 3.1 Type-B connection, is only marginally slower, with read speeds of 286 MB/s and write speeds of 278 MB/s.

As for pricing, the diskAshur DT3 starts at $247 for 2TB going up to $1,814 for the new 26TB variant. The diskAshur DT2 starts at 4TB for $309 with the 26TB capacity model priced at $1,541.

The company also offers other products such as the datAshur PRO+C which is the world’s first encrypted flash drive to be validated with FIPS 140-3 Level 3. Available in capacities from 32GB to 512GB the flash drive offers similar PIN protection and AES-XTS 256-bit hardware encryption. It also comes with a rugged design with features like wear-resistant keypads and IP57 certification for dust and water resistance.

