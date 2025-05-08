Toshiba says Europe doesn't need 24TB HDDs, witholds beefy models from region

News
By published

But there is demand for 24TB drives in America and the U.K.

Toshiba 24TB N300 and N300 Pro HDDs
(Image credit: Toshiba)

Unlike its industry peers, Toshiba has a rather convoluted way of introducing new hard drives: the company first unveils them globally and only then launches them to the American and European markets. However, with 24TB versions of N300 and N300 Pro HDDs, things became even more complicated, as the company says that it has no plans to launch 24TB drives to Europe due to a lack of demand. 

"We are currently observing a manageable demand for NAS hard drives with 24TB storage capacity on the European market," a statement by Toshiba published by ComputerBase reads. "Against this background, we will not be launching the N300 24TB model on the European market for the time being. We continuously analyze the market development and regularly validate our decision on the basis of current needs assessments." 

For now, 24TB HDDs are the highest capacity hard drives that Toshiba can offer. The company already offers nearline MG11-series 24TB HDDs in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. However, the company only lists 24TB N300 and N300 Pro HDDs, which could be among the best HDDs today, in America, Asia, and the U.K., but not in mainland Europe. In contrast, both Seagate and Western Digital sell their 24TB and 26TB hard drives for NAS in mainland Europe, though such HDDs seem overpriced there. 

Given that both of Toshiba's rivals readily offer their highest capacity products in Europe, it is hard to imagine that there is no demand for 24TB NAS-oriented HDDs in the region. 

However, there might be a more elaborate strategy in place for Toshiba. The Japanese HDD maker might be more interested in shipping its highest-capacity models to the U.S. and its partners there, as this market is more important for the company. Toshiba may also attempt to ship as many high-end HDDs to its American stock as possible before country-specific tariffs kick in this July to grab some extra market share.

If this is the case, we might see lowering shipments of other high-capacity Toshiba HDDs to mainland Europe as the company might be stockpiling them for its American customers in the U.S. Still, bear in mind that we are speculating and Toshiba hasn't communicated its strategy in detail.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.

See more HDDs News
Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

More about hdds

'World's First' encrypted 26TB hard disk debuts with diskAshur DT3 and DT2 models

Buffalo celebrates 50yr anniversary with a limited edition 'skeleton' transparent hard disk

Musk’s Colossus is fully operational with 200,000 GPUs backed by Tesla batteries — Phase 2 to consume 300 MW, enough to power 300,000 homes
See more latest
2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jp7189
    It makes sense to prioritize the highest demand regions first (every company does this to some extent). It makes less sense to publicly announce that they're snubbing a region.
    Reply
  • dalek1234
    I call BS. They are probably trying to bring as many of these HDD to the States before HDD tariffs kick in.
    Reply
Most Popular
xAI Colossus Memphis Supercluster
Musk’s Colossus is fully operational with 200,000 GPUs backed by Tesla batteries — Phase 2 to consume 300 MW, enough to power 300,000 homes
RTX 5090 Gallery Shot
Nvidia reportedly halts RTX 5090D deliveries in China — undelivered orders canceled, GPU ban speculated
Dr. Lisa Su
After projecting losses of $1.5 billion, AMD CEO Lisa Su calls for a balance between export controls and national security
Intel Core Ultra 9 285K
Intel Arrow Lake processors bottleneck PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSDs by 16%, limiting peak speeds to 12Gb/s instead of 14Gb/s
Maxsun Arc B580 iCraft Graphics Card
Intel’s XeSS 2 expands support to 10 new games, XeSS surpasses 200-game milestone
ASML campus expansion plans
ASML accelerates 50-football-fields-size mega expansion plans in the Netherlands
Lenovo Legion 9i gaming laptop
Lenovo's new Legion 9i gaming laptop sports an 18-inch dual-mode 3D display and flagship specs
Windows 10 on a laptop screen.
Windows 10 support is ending — but End of 10 wants you to switch to Linux
3d x-dram
3D X-DRAM aims for 10x capacity of today's memory — NEO Semiconductor's memory has up to 512 Gb per module
Geekerwan holding a Switch 2 engineering board
Nintendo Switch 2's SoC die shot reveals 8x A78C cores, 1,536 Ampere shaders, and Samsung's 8N process