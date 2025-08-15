Bizarre cyberattack blamed on Russia and China-linked hackers permanently breaks dozens of speed cameras in the Netherlands — authorities decline to reveal location of affected cameras, for obvious reasons

News
By published

A hack reportedly left "dozens" of speed cameras in the Netherlands inoperable and unrecoverable.

Speed camera
(Image credit: Getty / Steve Russell)

It's often said that "character is who you are when no one is watching." Drivers in the Netherlands have been given the opportunity to put that theory to the test, at least when it comes to obeying local traffic laws, because a bunch of speed cameras that were reportedly taken down by Russian and Chinese hackers in July remain offline.

TechSpot reported that "dozens of speed cameras"—including "standard fixed and average speed cameras, as well as mobile flex speed cameras that are deployed in different locations for set periods"—were "purposely ... taken offline" on July 17. No biggie! Surely the relevant authorities can just bring them back online, right?

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.

Nathaniel Mott
Nathaniel Mott
Freelance News & Features Writer

Nathaniel Mott is a freelance news and features writer for Tom's Hardware US, covering breaking news, security, and the silliest aspects of the tech industry.

1 Comment Comment from the forums