This 976TB external storage solution with 28 GB/s transfer speeds likely costs over $130,000

HighPoint, a company recognized for providing storage solutions with gargantuan capacities, has introduced a new 976TB external NVMe storage solution based on the RocketStor 6542AW. The latest product, which targets data-intensive workloads, also achieves transfer speeds of up to 28 GB/s.

External hard drives and SSDs are great for portability; however, they may occasionally prove insufficient if you need pure raw storage capacity. While it is true that not everyone needs close to a petabyte of external storage, such capacity could be extraordinarily beneficial for professionals or enterprises handling substantial amounts of data — or who are simply in need of a significant backup solution. Measuring 9.25 (W) x 4.84 (H) x 9.27 (D) inches, the RocketStor 6542AW is sufficiently compact to seamlessly integrate into any environment — in an office, a living room, or anywhere you would store your PC.

The RocketStor 6542AW is an external enclosure featuring a power supply and two cooling fans for active heat dissipation. It has eight removable 2.5-inch NVMe bays with hot-plug support. However, it only accommodates U.2 or U.3 SSDs, making standard M.2 drives incompatible. As a result, it is limited to supporting enterprise or data center SSDs, such as Solidigm’s D5 series.

Highpoint has installed eight Solidigm D5-P5336 122TB SSDs in the RocketStor 6542AW to provide 976TB of storage. The D5-P5336 is a U.2 PCIe 4.0 drive with 192-layer QLC (quad-level cell) 3D NAND and sequential read and write speeds up to 7,400 MB/s and 3,200 MB/s, respectively. A single SSD probably doesn't look impressive, but they're fast in unison when part of a RAID array. Remember that the RocketStor 6542AW supports RAID 0, 1, and 10 arrays.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: HighPoint) (Image credit: HighPoint) (Image credit: HighPoint)

You cannot connect the RocketStor 6542AW to your system via a standard USB port. Instead, it features a CDFP interface that links to the included Rocket 1544 PCIe adapter. This low-profile AIC requires a PCIe 4.0 x16 expansion slot to achieve optimal performance. It has one CDFP port capable of delivering a bandwidth of up to 400 Gb/s, equating to an effective transfer rate of 32 GB/s. However, the D5-P5336 drives do not fully utilize this interface, as the 976TB is rated for speeds of up to 28 GB/s.

The RocketStor 6542AW showcases a fairly typical design. On the front, users can access the removable 2.5-inch bays along with three status LEDs. The rear features a 100 Mbps Ethernet port, a CDFP port, a USB Type-C port restricted to USB 2.0 speeds, a switch to change the function of the USB Type-C port, a power switch, a mute button to silence alarms, and a Kensington lock for securing the device.

HighPoint has not yet listed its new 976TB solution on the e-store, nor has it disclosed pricing or availability. The standalone RocketStor 6542AW is priced at $1,799, while each Solidigm D5-P5336 122TB costs approximately $16,345, leading to a possible total price of $132,559. By comparison, the existing RocketAIC 6542AWW solution — which offers half the storage (491.52TB) — is available for $78,999. Don't worry, you can purchase the RocketStor 6542AW separately and acquire the SSDs on your own, if you are able to find better pricing.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.