Solidigm reveals 122TB SSD, the world's highest-capacity drive for AI workloads — D5-P5336 offers unlimited write durability

Solidigm has unveiled a new D5-P5336 solid-state drive that can now store up to 122TB of data. The new SSD doubles the capacity of its predecessor and is engineered for applications that need a lot of storage space and maximum storage density, such as AI servers, but not necessarily the highest performance possible.

The new Solidigm D5-P5336 122TB relies on the same platform as its predecessor: a proprietary NVMe 2.0-compliant controller with a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface and 192-layer 3D QLC NAND. Preliminary performance estimations indicate that the new drive supports a sequential read speed of up to 7,400 MB/s and a sequential write speed of up to 3,200 MB/s at up to 25W. As for random performance, it supports up to 930K random read IOPS and up to 25K write IOPS.

When it comes to endurance, Solidigm rates the drive for 0.6 drive writes per day (DWPD) over five years, or 134.3PB. Also, the D5-P5336 122TB is the first SSD offering unlimited Random Write durability over five years, which, according to the manufacturer, makes it ideal for applications where continuous writing and accessing of data are crucial, such as AI training and large-scale data processing workloads.

Also, as the drive is rated for 25W max power and less than 5W idle, the 122TB SSD offers unprecedented energy efficiency. The D5-P5336 enhances storage density by delivering 3.4 times more terabytes per watt than competing 30TB TLC SSDs, enabling significant cost-cutting. This boost in density allows for greater storage capacity in smaller physical spaces, allowing data storage expansion without additional physical infrastructure.

“Data center architects are scrambling to solve their power and space efficiency needs, and they can help address these issues with Solidigm’s 122TB D5-P5336 that is designed to make every watt and square inch count,” said Greg Matson, Senior Vice President of Strategic Planning and Marketing at Solidigm. “This massive capacity SSD is a game-changer — using far fewer watts per terabyte and freeing up valuable energy for other data center and edge power priorities.”

Solidigm’s D5-P5336 122TB SSD will come in U.2, E1.L, and E3.S form factors like its predecessors. In some scenarios, the new drives will be drop-in compatible with existing infrastructure, enabling seamless upgrades when needed. The SSDs also support OCP 2.0 features and are FIPS 140-3 Level 2 compliant.

Solidigm’s D5-P5336 122TB in the U.2 form factor is currently sampling with customers. Considering that it uses the already familiar controller and NAND, its qualification should be relatively easy. Depending on the form factor, the company will start shipments of its 122TB SSDs in Q1 – Q2 of 2025. As for pricing, it will depend on multiple factors, but considering this will be the industry’s only 122TB drive with a PCIe interface, it will be priced accordingly.