Sandisk's new WD Black SN8100 claims to be the world's fastest NVMe SSD — 14,900MB/s read speeds and up to 8TB in capacity
Sandisk's newest NVMe promises unparalleled performance
Sandisk has just unveiled its brand new WD Black NVMe SSD, which it says is the world's fastest PCIe Gen 5.0 NVMe SSD on the market. The Sandisk WD Black SN8100 NVMe SSD promises speeds of up to 14,900MB/s and capacities of up to 8TB for gaming, content creation, and, of course, AI.
The company says the PCIe Gen 5.0 SSD is built for hardcore gamers. Not only is it rapid, but Sandisk says the Gen 5.0 model is 100% more power efficient than its PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD.
The new SN8100 also features Sandisk BiCS8 TLC 3D CBA NAND technology, which brings a lower profile and should improve thermal performance.
The spec listed sequential speeds for read and write are 14,900MB/s and 14,000MB/s, respectively, which would give our current best SSD for speed, the Crucial T705, a run for its money. Sandisk also promises 2,300,000 IOPS of random performance on the 2TB and 4TB models, all while averaging just 7W of power draw.
Name
WD SN8100
Kingston Renegade G5
Samsung 9100 Pro
Crucial T705
Flash Memory
BiCS8 TLC 3D CBA NAND (Likely 218-layer flash from Sandisk/Kioxia)
TLC (Likely 232-Layer NAND flash from Micron)
236-Layer Samsung TLC NAND
232-Layer Micron TLC NAND
Form Factor
M.2 2280
M.2 2280
M.2 2280
M.2 2280
Controller
N/A
SM2508
Samsung Proprietary (Presto)
Phison E26
DRAM
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
TBW (for 4TB variant)
2,400TBW
4,000TB
2,400TB
2,400TB
Sequential Reads
14.9 GB/s
14.8 GB/s
14.8 GB/s
14.5 GB/s
Sequential Writes
14.0 GB/s
14.0 GB/s
13.4 GB/s
12.7 GB/s
Random Reads
2,300K
2,200K
2,200K
1,550K
Random Writes
2,300K
2,200K
2,600K
1,800K
Available from Sandisk.com and the usual suite of retailers and online vendors, the SN8100 comes in 1TB ($179.99 U.S. MSRP), 2TB ($279.99 U.S. MSRP) and 4TB ($549.99 U.S. MSRP) capacities, and it's worth noting the 1TB version only gets you 11,000MB/s write speeds compared to the larger capacities.
Coming later this fall will be a heatsink version for each capacity costing $20 more, and the 8TB versions are expected to be available later this year. The heatsink version offers a new integrated, low-profile passive cooling design built from anodized aluminum and also features customizable RGB LED.
Naturally, whether the SN8100 stacks up to its touted performance figure remains to be seen, but we'll be sure to bring you our performance results in our full review.
Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.
dwd999I clicked their Notify Me option because I would prefer the heatsink version when it becomes available. I need it because I bought the Arctic Freezer III Pro cpu cooler which doesn't allow me to use my motherboard's m.2 cooler. Theoretically I can request that Arctic send me the low profile m.2 cooler that they offer for free. Or I could just buy one on Amazon for $6. But I would really prefer WD's own. Hopefully I won't have to wait too long.Reply
JTWrennWhen will we slow down on the speed and crank up that capacity? 4TB has been the max for too long. We need a two tier system like we used to have with most spinning drives at different speeds.Reply
Aurn
