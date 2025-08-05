Sandisk unveils colossal new 256TB SSD with new UltraQLC flash memory — enterprise-grade SSDs for high density storage also come in 128TB

A major FMS 2025 announcement.

Western Digital
(Image credit: Western Digital)

Sandisk on Tuesday introduced one of the industry's first 256TB solid-state drives, designed for applications that benefit from maximum storage density. The new SSD relies on the all-new enterprise-grade UltraQLC platform that is specifically designed for drives that combine high capacity, high performance, and high reliability.

Sandisk's UltraQLC 256TB NVMe SSD comes in a U.2 form-factor and uses the company's custom new multi-core controller, custom firmware, as well as 2Tb BiCS8 3D QLC NAND memory. In addition to the 256TB model, the company also announced its SN670 SSD that relies on the same UltraQLC platform.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • YSCCC
    For recent NAS availability it seems that they could make some money if they decide to have some QLC 8-16tb SATA 2.5" also
  • -Fran-
    The worst thing about drives this large, is you cannot buy them in single quantities. You need to run them with backups or mirroring.

    Can you imagine losing 100TB+ of data? Holy cow xD

    I'm just happy with 2TB drives for now. Cheap and easy to mirror.

    Regards.
  • YSCCC
    -Fran- said:
    The worst thing about drives this large, is you cannot buy them in single quantities. You need to run them with backups or mirroring.

    Can you imagine losing 100TB+ of data? Holy cow xD

    I'm just happy with 2TB drives for now. Cheap and easy to mirror.

    Regards.
    TBF, U.2 interface are for datacenters where they're more or less cost no object, speed+data density in their NAS array is what's important
