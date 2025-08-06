China semiconductor 'megamerger' strategy reportedly stalling — new report says high-level merger plans to strengthen domestic chip industry face multiple headwinds

Too many companies, too many owners.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Despite the best efforts of China's authorities to encourage the country's semiconductor industry to unify under dominant players, the plan is struggling. A high-level merger plan involving equipment makers has stalled, while many announced acquisitions either fail to complete or offer little strategic value due to valuation disputes, local politics, and weak technological foundations, according to the Financial Times.

Mergers between fab tool makers are struggling

