Apple reportedly set to invest $100 billion into the production of 'critical components' in the U.S. to avoid tariffs on iPhones — domestic commitments reach $600 billion

But which components?

Apple
(Image credit: Apple)

Apple is set to invest an additional $100 billion into U.S. manufacturing in a bid to avoid punishing tariffs on iPhones, according to Bloomberg. This would raise the company's total U.S. commitment to $600 billion, with the announcement expected to be made by Apple CEO Tim Cook and U.S. President Donald Trump. 

The plan features a new initiative aimed at relocating more of Apple’s production network to the United States. The intention reportedly includes efforts to manufacture 'additional critical components' of Apple's products domestically, though it is unclear which components these are. 

