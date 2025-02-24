Apple says it will spend $500 billion in US over next four years as it faces down Trump tariffs
Spending is said to include over 20,000 new American workers and the production of servers in Texas.
Apple today announced a plan to spend $500 billion in the United States in the next four years, including in jobs, suppliers, and building servers. This comes as Apple — like most consumer electronics companies — faces down a threat of tariffs from importing goods and components from China and other countries from President Donald Trump.
The company says this is its biggest US-focused spending plan to date. Beyond jobs, it includes paying US-based suppliers, including factories owned by Texas Instruments and TSMC. Apple will build servers for Apple Intelligence at a facility in Houston, and claims it will increase its Advanced Manufacturing Fund and establish an "academy" in Michigan to "train the next generation of U.S. manufacturers, and grow its research and development investments in the U.S. to support cutting-edge fields like silicon engineering."
Following a meeting between Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook last week, Trump said that Cook was ceasing plants in Mexico and would increase its spend in the US. “They don’t want to be in the tariffs,” he told U.S. state governors. It's unclear which Mexican facilities Trump was referring to, though Apple supplier Foxconn has some plants there, Bloomberg points out.
The Trump administration has put a 10% tariff on goods imported from China and has mentioned, but not yet enacted, a 25% tariff on chips.
Apple made a similar announcement in 2018 during the first Trump administration, including jobs and a campus in Austin, Texas. It's unclear which, if any, of the investments discussed recently were previously planned prior to Trump entering office for his second term. During the first term, Trump took credit for Apple's Mac Pro plant run by a contractor, which was already in operation.
In 2021, Apple announced more U.S.-based spending plans, including a $430 billion investment including a North Carolina campus, as well as jobs in silicon engineering and research and development. (That campus is currently on pause).
"We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we’re proud to build on our long-standing U.S. investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country’s future,” Cook said in a press release. Notably, the hiring commitments come at a time when much of big tech is going through layoffs.
Cook's plans for US investments helped Apple during Trump's first terms, earning it exceptions from some tariffs on its biggest devices, including the iPhone. This time around, it appears other tech executives, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon chairman and former CEO Jeff Bezos, are trying to follow Cook's playbook by cultivating relationships with the president.
20k extra jobs in the US at the cost of 339,980,000 Americans having to spend 10%+ more on apple products.
Do you have some data on this point? My understanding was that most companies exported their manufacturing jobs overseas because if they didn't they would go out of business, not that they needed more CEO compensation.
Honestly didn't even know Apple still made servers.
https://techcrunch.com/2024/12/11/apple-reportedly-developing-ai-server-chip-with-broadcom/
This is really Apple announcing they aren't going to buying Nvidia GPUs to run their AI server farms. Not really a surprise Apple does everything it can to not pay the giant margins for other peoples tech.
FWIW, Google, Meta, and Microsoft are all Platinum members of OCP:
https://www.opencompute.org/membership/membership-directory#platinum
Amazon is listed only as a "Community" member, which appears to be the lowest tier.
Yeah, in terms of margins and supply constraints, I'm sure Apple doesn't appreciate having to deal with Nvidia. However, in general, I suspect a big factor is that Apple just wants to live in its own ecosystem, running its own OS and software, and optimizing its code for its own hardware.