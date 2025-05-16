GlobalWafers to invest $4 billion into U.S. chip manufacturing after opening Texas plant

It was 2022 when GlobalWafers first began the motions to open a US-based chip manufacturing plant in Sherman, Texas. This move was planned well before the Trump administration's tariff situation, but it seems to have excellent timing given the current economic impact of hardware imports. According to Chairwoman Doris Hsu, the new facility will be followed up with an additional $4 billion investment to help support chip manufacturing in the US, as reported by WSJ.

News of the additional $4 billion investment came from the opening ceremonies held for the new Sherman, Texas, plant. It's here that GlobalWafers intends to pursue further US-based operations going forward. GlobalWafers isn't alone in this endeavor, as TSMC has also made plans to invest in the US chip manufacturing market.

According to GlobalWafers, the Sherman, Texas facility will be responsible for the creation of silicon wafers—a critical component for semiconductors. So far, the plant has brought about nearly 200 permanent jobs and employed over 1,000 individuals during the construction alone. By 2028, GlobalWafers is hoping to introduce up to 650 new jobs for individuals in tech, engineering and operational fields.

Texas isn't the only location receiving support from GlobalWafers. We reported on expansion in Missouri , as well, back in December of 2024. Overall, the timing couldn't be better and opens the door for more affordable, domestically produced hardware for US clients. Whether or not the long-term benefits will outlast the economic climate remains to be seen, but it's safe to say that GlobalWafers is in an advantageous position with a notable head start.

Taiwanese chip giant TSMC has been helping on the front as well, planning an investment of $165 billion total in US markets since the Biden administration. The most recent promise from TSMC to bring $100 billion to the US chip market will help support the Phoenix, Arizona-based facilities.

So far we've yet to see exactly how the investments will pay out but we can for sure expect more US-based manufacturing jobs to come about over the next few years—reducing US reliance on Asian manufacturing plants.

