G.Skill sets new 12,872MT/s DDR5 memory overclocking world record with bl4ckdot — blazing frequencies delivered by liquid nitrogen, using Intel Core Ultra 9 285K and ROG Maximus Z890 Apex motherboard

The race for the DDR5 overclocking crown has a new frontrunner, and it’s a name fans will recognize. French overclocker, Bl4ckdot, has returned to the top of the memory frequency Hall of Fame, setting a new DDR5 overclocking world record at an eye-watering 12,872 MT/s. The record was achieved using G.Skill’s Trident Z5 DDR5 memory modules built with SK Hynix ICs, cooled with liquid nitrogen. They were running on the ASUS ROG Maximus Z890 Apex motherboard with Intel’s Core Ultra 9 285K processor.

It’s a platform combination we’ve seen used before in elite-level memory records, but few have pushed it this far. This latest milestone translates to a real frequency of 6431.1MHz, with memory timings at CL68-127-127-127-2—settings that would make most systems cry uncle under normal cooling. The result has already been validated on CPU-Z and confirmed on HWBOT, where bl4ckdot now leads the global rankings. Funny enough, he doesn’t even crack the top three highest frequency records on the Core Ultra 9 285K according to CPU-Z. Still, his validated run offers some intriguing insights into the configuration behind the DDR5 speed milestone.

(Image credit: Future)

As seen in the screenshot above, the record was achieved using a single-channel configuration with a 24GB G.Skill Trident Z5 DDR5-5600 module, overclocked to an effective data rate of 12,872 MT/s (6436.1 MHz real clock) with a memory ratio of 3:188. The module ran at extremely loose primary timings, which is typical in extreme LN2 sessions to stabilize high-frequency targets. Interestingly, the part number (F5-8000J3848F24G) suggests it's one of G.Skill’s premium XMP 3.0-certified 8000 MT/s SK hynix-based kits, confirming the use of top-tier ICs and a high-binned PCB for better signal integrity under sub-zero conditions.

This record unseats previous champion saltycroissant, who had held the top spot for over a month—a rare feat in this hyper-competitive space where records are often broken within weeks, if not days. Saltycroissant had previously pushed DDR5 to 12,832 MT/s using Corsair modules, a figure that held strong through June before being overtaken. The third place still belongs to Seby, another regular in high-speed memory circles, followed closely by Hicookie.

G.Skill didn’t waste time celebrating, sharing the achievement on social media, and framing it as further proof of the Trident Z5’s place at the cutting edge of memory performance. Two years ago, the company had just cracked 11,000MT/s, highlighting how the finish line keeps distancing itself in a snail race, when it comes to memory. For enthusiasts watching from the sidelines, it’s another reminder that DDR5 still has serious room to grow when placed in the right hands... and under the right amount of LN2.

