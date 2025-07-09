G.Skill introduces new high-capacity, high-speed kits — now offers 256GB (64GBx4) DDR5-6000 and 128GB (64GBx2) DDR5-6400 modules

Memory manufacturer G.Skill just announced two new high-capacity memory modules overclocked to DDR5-6000 CL32 and DDR5-6400 CL36. Previously, high-performance memory kits were limited to smaller modules. For example, DDR5-6400 is limited to 48GB per module, while the current fastest commercially available memory kit, the Adata XPG Lancer DDR5-9200, is only available in 24GB module configurations. That’s because larger capacities at these speeds often come with instability; that’s why ultra-fast memory is frequently smaller than other available options. This seems to have been fixed, though, with G.Skill’s announcement. The company is now offering memory kits that have 64GB modules, allowing you to install 256GB of DDR5-6000 CL32 or 128GB of DDR5-6400 CL36 in your system.

The DDR5-6000 CL32-44-44-96 256GB (64GBx4) kit uses AMD EXPO, allowing it to be optimized for Ryzen 7000 and newer platforms, while the DDR5-6400 CL36-44-44-102 128GB (64GBx2) kit is designed with Intel XMP 3.0 overclocking for those who prefer Team Blue processors. So, whichever CPU you have on your system, G.Skill will give you an option to get the best of both worlds — massive capacity and excellent performance. These kits will compete against the best RAM for gaming, making it easier to run expansive worlds and more on your PC. Professionals will also appreciate the extra high-speed capacity, making it easier to build workstations designed for content creation, AI processing, and other data-intensive applications.

These aren’t as fast as the overclocking records we’ve seen, like the Trident Z5 DDR5-8000 pushed by Canadian overclocker “saltycroissant” to DDR5-12054. However, it will let you have excellent performance straight out of the box — no need to tinker with voltage settings and whatnot. The new modules are available on the Trident Z5 RGB, Trident Z5 Neo RGB, and Flare X5 series of memory sticks. Unfortunately, the company hasn’t announced pricing for these modules yet, but we expect them to appear shortly on store shelves and online retailers. We expect these to be priced at a premium, though.

You also don’t have to worry about compatibility, as these chips will typically work with modern motherboards that support DDR5 and 64GB modules. If you have that, G.Skill says that you just need to update your BIOS, and you should be able to enjoy these larger, faster memory sticks.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.