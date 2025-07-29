V-Color announces 2TB RDIMM kits for Threadripper Pro 9000 — 256GB modules promise stability at absurdly high RAM capacities

V-Color has announced its newest line of OC RDIMM DDR5 products, now offering registered DIMMs up to 256GB in capacity. Designed specifically for use with the new AMD Threadripper Pro 9000 WX-series CPU family, kits of the new RAM have been tested to support as much as 2TB of memory in a single system.

V-Color's newest RAM offerings cover a wide gamut of needs and use cases for the new "Shimada Peak" Threadripper offerings. Capacities range from 16GB to 256GB per DIMM, with RGB models available in the 16GB to 64GB range. Top speeds of these DIMMs reach up to 8200 MT/s in smaller capacity DIMMs, while the largest RAM sticks can still reach 6400 MT/s.

These high-capacity DIMMs have been thoroughly put through their paces, according to V-Color. The firm claims its new line has gone through "rigorous validation to ensure thermal stability, signal integrity, and efficiency" when used in high-capacity deployments of up to 2TB RAM in eight-channel topologies and 1TB in four-channel.

The new DIMMs are also more tunable and come with more overclocking headroom than their ECC counterparts, as we'd expect from kits prioritizing performance over absolute stability.

The new OC RDIMMs from V-Color have been specifically launched with and tested for the new Threadripper Pro 9000 WX-series, which were released to the public last week. The flagship chip in the lineup, the Threadripper Pro 9995WX, offers 96 cores and 192 threads, and is up to 73% faster than its predecessor, according to some benchmarks.

AMD is launching two chipsets along with Threadripper 9000. The WRX90 chipset, which exclusively supports the Pro 9000 chips, supports up to 2TB of up to DDR5-6400 RDIMMs across eight channels, along with 128 usable PCIe 5.0 lanes.

The TRX50 platform, which supports both the Pro and upcoming HEDT chips, supports DDR5-6400 RDIMMs at up to 1TB in four channels and up to 80 usable PCIe 5.0 lanes. In both cases, V-Color's newest OC RDIMM line will let builders hit the peak of Threadripper 9000's memory capacity when it launches.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

V-Color's OC RDIMM line will come in modules and kits comprising 16GB, 24GB, 32GB, 48GB, 64GB, 96GB, 128GB, and 256GB modules when it releases, expected as soon as Q3 2025. Prices across the range are not yet known. A similar 2TB eight-channel kit of LRDIMMs from NEMIX is currently selling for $11,599 on Newegg Business. LRDIMMs are typically higher-priced than RDIMMs, so expect a price tag under 11 grand to fulfill your Threadripper 9000 memory needs.