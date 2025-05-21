V-Color puts displays on memory modules

When it comes to memory modules for enthusiasts, it really is hard to impress the audience these days as makers of modules have done quite a lot to differentiate their products from competing offerings in the last 15 – 20 years. However, V-Color has managed to do something that stands out: install a programmable LCD screen on their DDR5 DIMMs for enthusiasts. The modules are demonstrated at Computex.

Since V-Color is mostly focused on workstation-grade memory, its brand may not sound as familiar as those of other players, but V-Color’s Xfinity Manta memory modules are clearly aimed at enthusiasts with their increased transfer rates and fancy look.

The key selling point of Xfinity Manta is an LCD screen on the side of the module that displays various information, such as capacity, speed bin, temperature, and voltage. Since the screen is controlled by V-Color’s app, it can display all kind of information that the company deems valuable for the user.

For example, at Computex such modules displayed whether Intel’s Core Ultra 2000-series enabled its 200S boost mode. Note that the black bands on the screens are a result of their refresh rates and not a failure.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

As the display is placed on one side of the module, this eliminates possibility to place memory chips on that side, which reduces capacities that V-Color can offer. However, for now the company showcases 24 GB dual-channel kits with screens and a couple of such kits will offer a capacity of 48 GB, which will arguably satisfy the needs of most gamers and modding enthusiasts for the time being.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

As V-Color’s Xfinity Manta memory modules are aimed at gamers, they of course also feature aluminum heat spreaders with programmable RGB LEDs on top to make them catch the eyes.

Another interesting aspect about V-Color’s Xfinity Manta modules is that some of such dual-channel kits come bundled with two extra ‘filler’ modules that do not carry memory chips, but only RGB LEDs to make the system look more ‘complete.’

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

For now, V-Color’s Xfinity Manta memory modules with displays are prototypes, though the company expects to bring them to the market both for AMD and Intel platforms later this year. Of course, screens on the side of memory modules add to the cost, but since they represent a unique feature, enthusiasts will likely be willing to pay extra to have it.

The market of enthusiast-grade memory modules has been developing steadily for over 30 years now and over the last 20 years makers of memory modules have done pretty much everything to attract attention to their products. But V-Color seems to be a bit ahead of the curve with its DIMMs equipped with displays.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

