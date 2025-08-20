RTX 5070 Ti finally hits MSRP in the U.S. — stealthy PNY model now available for $750 on Amazon

More than six months after Nvidia revealed the RTX 5070 Ti, we finally get a GPU that’s selling at MSRP. If you go to Amazon, you will find the PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is priced at $749.99, making it the most affordable option on the e-commerce market. More importantly, you’ll get a free copy of Borderlands 4 if you purchase it today, effectively giving you a $70 discount if you plan on picking up the game.

Gamers and enthusiasts have received the short end of the stick for several months now, as data revealed that GPUs were selling at extortionate markups above MSRP. The RTX 5090 and 5080 were among the worst offenders, which shows Nvidia’s monopoly of the high-end gaming GPU market, but the RTX 5070 Ti was, on average, priced 27% higher than suggested, even if it had an AMD competitor.

Tom’s Hardware has reviewed the RTX 5070 Ti, and its 16GB VRAM and 256-bit interface offer a good price-to-performance ratio. This makes it a great high-end GPU, and it’s even better now that it’s available at MSRP. This price drop is likely due to several factors: increasing supply, lower demand, community outcry over overpricing, and competition from the AMD RX 9070 XT. Hopefully, we see this change apply across the entire GPU stack, allowing more users to get their hands on the best gaming graphics cards without breaking their wallets.

Aside from this, Nvidia has started dropping the prices of its Founders Edition cards in Europe, cutting the MSRPs of RTX 5090, 5080, and 5070 GPUs by almost 10%. This was brought by a weakening U.S. dollar, though, so we’re unsure if it will affect the prices of GPUs from AIB partners that have manufacturing lines outside of the U.S. There’s also the shadow of President Donald Trump’s 100% tariff on semiconductor imports. Unless Nvidia and its board partners source all their chips from TSMC Arizona, companies will likely have to increase their prices, passing on the burden of the import tax to the consumer.

So, if you’re planning to upgrade your GPU, you should act now while there’s still supply, and prices hold steady. You can wait for the Super refresh of the 50-series GPUs, with their rumored increase in VRAM and TGP, but if you’re sitting on a much older RTX 20-series GPU, this particular RTX 5070 Ti is a great replacement for that.

