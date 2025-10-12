AMD's RDNA 4 lineup of GPUs has been a heaven-sent for gamers seeking premium performance without breaking the bank, well, relatively. Just like Nvidia, even the Red Team's offerings have been plagued with stock issues, forcing people to buy even basic models at over MSRP. Fortunately, sales often alleviate such dilemmas, and we've hunted down an amazing deal for you today — Sapphire's top-tier RX 9070 XT can be yours for just $729, the cheapest it's ever been.

Save $70 Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT: was $799 now $729 at Amazon If you don't insist on Nvidia's particular feature-set, AMD's RDNA 4 lineup is perhaps the best thing that happened to the GPU market. With 16GB of VRAM, plenty of cores, TPUs, ROPs, and AI accelerators, the RX 9070 XT is a no-brainer choice for GPUs in 2025. Now, arguably its best variant is available for a record-low.

Yes, AMD set the MSRP for the 9070 XT at $599, but Sapphire's Nitro+ is a flagship variant that commands a premium. Sapphire originally priced the Nitro+ at $729, but it never actually sold at that rate; just three months ago, it hit its lowest price ever of $769, so this course correction has long been due. As for the GPU itself, it doesn't really need a sales pitch. The 9070 XT is our top pick for the best GPUs you can buy today. It performs almost identically to the RTX 5070 Ti overall while costing a lot less, and even matches the RTX 4070 Ti in ray tracing performance.

The RX 9070 XT is based on the Navi 48 GPU from AMD's RDNA 4 graphics IP, and it features 4,096 Stream Processors (cores). It has 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, which is plenty for today and tomorrow, and this Nitro+ model boosts up to 3,060 MHz while staying extremely quiet. You also get a single recessed 12V-2x6 connector for power, which allows for easy and elegant cable routing. Sapphire has included a magnetic backplate, too, which is made out of metal, so it feels really high-quality, and there's an RGB header present on-board as well for lighting sync.

In our review, we praised the card for its superior value proposition, but knocked a few points for Nvidia's comparatively stronger driver suite. If creature comforts like RTX HDR, multi-frame gen and Nvidia Broadcast don't really matter to you, AMD's offering is a clear winner, especially now that power consumption for multi-monitor setups has been fixed, and the card in general has a modest TDP of 330W. We haven't even mentioned FSR 4, which has worked extensively to close the gap with DLSS and only looks to get better with Redstone.

