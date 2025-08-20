Phison takes legal action over falsified 'leaked' document on Windows SSD issues — says it continues to investigate reports of problems

News
By published

"We wish to state unequivocally that the document in question—reproduced below—is neither an official nor unofficial communication from Phison."

crucial ssd
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Less than 24 hours after issuing a response to reports of a Windows 11 SSD issue that is affecting a number of different drives, Phison has been forced to release a staunch rebuttal against a circulated document the company says has been falsely created and circulated amongst its customers.

On Tuesday, we reported that a Microsoft security update for Windows 11 appears to be causing SSD failures following heavy file transfers. While drives sporting Phison NAND controllers are amongst the drives affected, Phison's tech is not solely impacted, as was erroneously reported elsewhere. In a statement to Tom's Hardware, Phison confirmed it is aware of the issue and is investigating.

In the meantime, Phison says it has recently become aware of a "falsified document" that has been passed off as having originated from within the company, and has reportedly been circulated to various customers. "We wish to state unequivocally that the document in question—reproduced below—is neither an official nor unofficial communication from Phison," the company told Tom's Hardware.

Image 1 of 2
Phison false document
(Image credit: Phison)

Phison further reiterated that its only official statement to the media and customers on the matter was the one reported on August 19, enclosed below.

  • "Phison has recently been made aware of the industry-wide effects of the 'KB5063878' and ‘KB5062660’ updates on Windows 11 that potentially impacted several storage devices, including some supported by Phison. We understand the disruption this may have caused and promptly engaged industry stakeholders. We are steadfast in our commitment to product integrity and the success of our partners and end users. At this time, the controllers that may have been affected are under review and we are working with partners. We will continue to provide updates and advisories to partners who may have been impacted to provide support and ensure any applicable remediation."
See more SSDs News
TOPICS
Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
News Editor

Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.