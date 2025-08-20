Phison takes legal action over falsified 'leaked' document on Windows SSD issues — says it continues to investigate reports of problems

Less than 24 hours after issuing a response to reports of a Windows 11 SSD issue that is affecting a number of different drives, Phison has been forced to release a staunch rebuttal against a circulated document the company says has been falsely created and circulated amongst its customers.

On Tuesday, we reported that a Microsoft security update for Windows 11 appears to be causing SSD failures following heavy file transfers. While drives sporting Phison NAND controllers are amongst the drives affected, Phison's tech is not solely impacted, as was erroneously reported elsewhere. In a statement to Tom's Hardware, Phison confirmed it is aware of the issue and is investigating.

In the meantime, Phison says it has recently become aware of a "falsified document" that has been passed off as having originated from within the company, and has reportedly been circulated to various customers. "We wish to state unequivocally that the document in question—reproduced below—is neither an official nor unofficial communication from Phison," the company told Tom's Hardware.

Specifically, the document includes false claims regarding the aforementioned storage and data issues pertaining to the August 12 Microsoft Windows Security Updates. Pulling no punches, Phison says it is addressing the circulation of the falsified document through "appropriate legal processes."

The fake document, pictured below, bears the title "Phison SSD Controller Issues Summary" and claims to include a table of affected controller models relating to the issue. As per Phison, none of this information is official. There is no information available as to the source of the fictitious document.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Phison) (Image credit: Phison)

Phison further reiterated that its only official statement to the media and customers on the matter was the one reported on August 19, enclosed below.

"Phison has recently been made aware of the industry-wide effects of the 'KB5063878' and ‘KB5062660’ updates on Windows 11 that potentially impacted several storage devices, including some supported by Phison. We understand the disruption this may have caused and promptly engaged industry stakeholders. We are steadfast in our commitment to product integrity and the success of our partners and end users. At this time, the controllers that may have been affected are under review and we are working with partners. We will continue to provide updates and advisories to partners who may have been impacted to provide support and ensure any applicable remediation."